Demand Planning Analyst (I) – Pune / Budapest

P&C Talent | Future Talent | Workforce Planning

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energises and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.

Would you like to help bp build the skills capability we need to deliver on our strategy as we transform towards an integrated energy company? If yes, and this sounds like an exciting opportunity for you, please check more on this role below and how you could help us further advance.

About the opportunity:

After building our workforce planning capability in the last 18 months, we are now looking to expand our demand planning team, directly supporting teams across Talent to forecast future anticipated hiring volumes and enable data-driven decision-making for Talent Acquisition (TA) leaders.

In this role, you will have the exciting opportunity to work collaboratively with Talent leaders, and People & Culture (P&C) teams across business, to consolidate the total impact of strategic initiatives on our workforce growth and global hiring needs. You will also support operational analytics to allow TA leaders to make pro-active, data-driven recruiter capacity and work allocation decisions.

As well as a hands-on role managing our hiring demand plans and data, you will support the embedding of demand planning processes across P&C, building awareness and capability.

Collectively, this work will help to ensure that TA can continue to improve their services to the business. Through timely, detailed, and well-structured hiring demand plans, we can strive to improve candidate experience, and source and place the best candidates from a diverse talent pool. This work is critical to our commitment to a just transition – helping us to understand, plan and proactively manage for changes in workforce needs through the energy transition.

We are looking for a candidate with high numeracy and data literacy skills, preferably with prior experience of workforce or financial planning, or within an operational Talent Acquisition role. The successful candidate will support a complex scope of work, working effectively across diverse stakeholder groups, and help to embed a repeatable, scalable capability for ongoing workforce demand planning, across bp.

About the team:

This role sits in our P&C Future Talent team, which supports both bp’s internal future skills planning activity, and bp’s external work on skills development across Education and Outreach initiatives in and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Mobility, and broader External Skills Partnerships.

About the location:

The role will be based in one of bp global delivery hubs, in Pune India, co-located with colleagues from across Talent and P&C, and working as part of a global Future Talent team.

What you will deliver:

In more detail, your key accountabilities will be to:

Own and manage bp’s hiring demand planning forecast, consolidating an integrated view of future hiring demand across all of bp’s core businesses (~70%)

Consolidate growth hiring demand data from across core businesses into a single, standardised dataset.

Lead monthly reporting cycle, including comparison of actuals vs forecast, analysis and insights as input into P&C SVP reporting and TA Governance meetings.

Provide operational insights and ad-hoc analysis to support decision-making for Talent Acquisition leaders.

Engage with P&C partnering teams across bp, including supporting the Demand Planning Lead in regular touchpoints with P&C VPs, Senior P&C partners, and their teams.

Ensure robust data quality in hiring demand data as input into PowerBI reporting solutions.

Work with People Analytics & Reporting to refine assumption-based models for other components of hiring demand, including prescriptive models for attrition and internal movement hiring backfill.

Support ongoing continuous improvement of demand planning solutions (~30%)

Support Demand Planning Lead to plan, deliver, and implement continuous improvement initiatives, including simplification and automation of processes, data collation and reporting.

Support implementation of ad-hoc analysis into standardised solutions (where needed) for operational decision-making.

Here's what we’re looking for:

Effective data-literacy and data analysis skills.

Experience with data structures, reporting, and forecasting or prescriptive modelling.

Ability to handle complex / ambiguous data and apply to operational insights.

Strong delivery ethos – ability to self-manage activity within a defined delivery schedule and prioritise activity to meet stakeholder expectations.

Confident at juggling multiple concepts across different parts of the business (often requiring regular context switching).

Good written and verbal communication skills; ability to work well in a global team.

Specific experience in workforce planning, a comparable planning activity (e.g., finance), or wider operational experience in Talent Acquisition is preferred, but not required.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now! If you have any other question or wish to test few points, we're always open to a great conversation - get in touch today!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

