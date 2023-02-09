Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energises and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





Would you like to help us ensure we have the capability we need to deliver on our strategy as we transform towards an integrated energy company? If yes and this sounds like an extraordinary opportunity for you, please check more on this role below and how you could help us further advance.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Demand Planning Lead, who will help translate our strategy into long-range workforce plans (3-5+ years) and a robust demand plan (1-year horizon).



In this role, you will have the exciting opportunity to work collaboratively with our People & Culture (P&C) teams and the business, as well as assess and project the impact of strategic growth initiatives on our workforce needs. You will also work closely with teams developing our ‘capability plans’ (talent strategies by business area), helping them understand future demand.



As well as a hands-on role managing our workforce plans and data, you will be a process custodian for workforce and demand planning – setting and continuously improving the process, and working across P&C to embed this and build workforce planning skills and awareness.



Collectively, this work will help ensure P&C can make data-led decisions on where and how to invest, closing the gap between skills we have today, and what we need for the future – such a wonderful opportunity to contribute! This work is critical to our commitment to a just transition – helping us understand, plan and proactively manage for changes in workforce need throughout the energy transition.



We are looking for a dynamic candidate, who will help us manage a complex scope of work, connecting effectively across diverse stakeholder groups, and build a repeatable, scalable capability to support ongoing workforce demand planning, company-wide.





About the team:



This role sits in our P&C Workforce Transition team, which supports both bp’s internal skills ecosystem, as well as bp’s external work on skills across Education and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach initiatives, Social Mobility, and broader External Skills Partnerships.





About the location:



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will deliver:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:



Own and lead bp’s workforce demand planning process, generating an integrated view of future workforce demand across all of bp’s core businesses (~70%)

Assess workforce impacts and analyse demand by business area, through consultative engagement with Talent, P&C business partners, and the business

Build and own data-driven workforce and demand plan models – collating and managing demand data from across the business, holding a ‘single version of the truth’ on future demand

Define, implement, and improve our workforce and demand planning process and accountabilities, helping embed the process and needed skills across P&C

Set the requirements and steer how we systematise demand planning – including: Reporting and visualisation tools (partnering with People Analytics & Insights) Enhancing quality of demand insights through additional overlays (e.g. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lenses, location specific insights, use of new talent fulfilment models) Identifying and developing opportunities for integration with existing financial planning processes and tools





Support the integration of future skills demand data across Talent teams, and embed into core P&C products and solutions (~30%)

Develop predicted hiring forecasts as an input for the Talent Acquisition team, based on expected demand fulfilment strategies

Partner with teams developing capability plans to provide clear views of future demand – interrogating data, and pinpointing opportunities to close gaps through talent acquisition, talent management, and skills development interventions

Input into bi-annual future workforce planning reporting for our Executive Vice President for P&C, and for bp board-level conversations

Work across the wider Strategic Workforce Planning & Skills Management team to connect demand planning with across multiple P&C solutions and with bp’s global skills taxonomy





Here's what we’re looking for:

Experience in proactive workforce planning, or comparable strategic planning activity (e.g., financial forecasting) – wider experience in operating model design desirable

Effective data-literacy and analysis skills; able to handle complex / ambiguous data and to connect to the bigger strategic picture

Strong project delivery and project management skills – confident at juggling multiple tasks across different parts of the business (switching context regularly), and prioritising workload against overall goals

Experience and appetite in relationship / stakeholder influencing, both consulting with and coaching senior stakeholders to reach stated outcomes in a collaborative way

Experience embedding process change and/or building awareness and capability around workforce planning for P&C and business teams

Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages / storylines – incl. reports and written briefs





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!