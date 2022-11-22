Demand Planning Manager

Job summary

To coordinate Volume Demand consolidation process for the BPSA Group. One of the primary objectives of the Demand Review process is to reach consensus on a single operating volume plan, to enable executives of the management team to allocate critical resources of people, equipment, inventory, materials, time, and money to most efficient and effectively to meet the customer’s needs in an optimal profitable manner. The horizon for planning is typically a rolling 24-month period.



Education & Experience Required



Education

Degree in business, commercial or accounting.

Post graduate degree will be advantageous

Experience

5 - 10 years of business experience

Demonstrated commercial acumen and experience

Demonstrated ability to influence peers

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop others

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for coordinating the Demand planning within Demand Review process on a continuous basis to highlight, track and follow-up issues arising through the cycle of review that require resolution (examples include: significant demand forecasting inaccuracy, KPI variance outside of tolerance levels, major planned event misses, major changes to the plan, long-term positive or negative biases, changes in key assumption, etc.)

Coordinates and facilitates the monthly DR review process (including setting the agenda, distributing pre-read, developing meeting materials, inviting attendees, etc.)

Ensure through working closely with the Demand Consolidation team that demand projections (across the BPSA operations) are developed from the bottom-up plan and brought to the Integration process for consolidation and input forwarded to the Supply Review (SR) to contribute in the SR process. Also ensure where relevant that the assumptions and the drivers of volume are aligned with the BPSA plans and strategic objectives.

Evaluate Demand Review process effectiveness and recommend/implement improvements as needed including, but not limited to, demand volume reviews, key assumption reviews and new initiatives that may have an impact on the demand review process and demand volume delivery

Primary steward for the Demand Review process improvement, and owner of Demand Review SharePoint site and development, and roll out, of Demand Review related communications materials

Stand-in and represent the DM in individual CBM reviews including facilitating sessions when appropriate, and assist the DM in preparing the Performance & Planning sections of the Pre-read materials for the Demand review and co-ordinating inputs from relevant stakeholders of the operation.

Participate in relevant monthly meetings in the Product, Demand and Supply Review to remain aware of emerging issues that require linkage into above the line processes

Own the DR calendar in relation to overall ET and coordinate development of this with the DM

Participate in S&M Management Performance processes such as performance meetings, plan challenge meetings, capturing risks/upsides and issuing actions and tracking thereof

Lead the development and consolidate, maintain and drive the improvement of volume demand based KPI dashboards,

Ensure delivery of fit-for-purpose performance management and planning processes by initiating regular reviews with other PU/FUs demand facilitators to identify lessons learnt & changes needed

Responsible for Volume Demand reporting deliverables, including GFO/GFR in respect of volumes, commentary file analysis, DR preparation and other ad-hoc Segment requests

Ensure that working capital optimisation and maintenance is taken into account throughout the Demand management process and its implications are quantified were possible.

To coordinate Volume Demand consolidation process for the BPSA Group. One of the primary objectives of the Demand Review process is to reach consensus on a single operating volume plan, to enable executives of the management team to allocate critical resources of people, equipment, inventory, materials, time, and money to most efficient and effectively to meet the customer’s needs in an optimal profitable manner. The horizon for planning is typically a rolling 24-month period.