Demand Planning Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Responsible managing demand planning activities and maintaining forecast models incorporating business intelligence gathered from sales, marketing, finance, distributor replenishment analysts and other sources

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the demand planning process with baseline forecast, event planning, new product planning, total forecast & performance management, and feasibility check, etc.

Develop the demand forecast from scientific baseline plus objective volume impacts of promotions and events including Promotional and New Product activity and Sales Vulnerabilities and Opportunities

Coordinate and facilitate demand review meeting with sales teams to generate consensus forecast

Require full commitment and accountability for quality inputs from Marketing and Sales with full support from senior management

Gather and incorporate all source of market intelligence to produce the best possible operational forecast through demand planning tools and processes.

Influence and challenge customers to validate the proposed forecasts, based on qualitative and quantitative analyses.

Identifies and challenges customers on S&OP decisions needs.

Completes demand planning under Kinaxis rapid response to predict future demand trends.

Capture the business V&O into demand forecast

Steer demand forecast accuracy and applies corrective action plan.

Maintains demand review process maturity and facilitates the progress plan

Lead and develop team to effectively influence people of all levels to inspire change and improvement.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, operation research, or a related field, advanced degree preferred

Experience

Minimal 7 years of experience in Supply Chain (Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Inventory Planning in an environment of both manufactured and sourced finished goods) and/or related supply chain management including design, implementation, and execution of S&OP related processes

In-deep understanding of advanced planning optimization platform

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information to diverse audiences.

Self-directed and highly motivated teammate with solid organizational capabilities

Flexibility in thinking and pragmatic problem-solving skills.

Ability to interact and work with a variety of local and global stakeholders.

With exceptional communication and stakeholder management, serve as owner and/or leader to manage assigned project

APICS certification preferred

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.