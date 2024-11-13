Demand Planning & Optimization Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



The role drives demand and supply planning for Poland, ensuring effective integration with broader European markets. This includes developing supply strategies, optimizing costs, and identifying value creation opportunities.

Demand Planning and Optimization Analyst

In this role You will:

Conduct comprehensive country-specific demand and supply analyses.

Develop various supply scenarios with cost-optimization strategies for different models.

Assist in benchmark calculations and performance metrics.

Review third-party contract fulfillment and provide recommendations for vital adjustments.

Offer strategic recommendations to Supply Coordinators for monthly supply plans, considering projected market conditions and supplier distribution.

Plan SAP input for supply management.

Supervise liftings and supply conditions and perform backcast comparisons between actual execution and planned targets.

Collect and publish data on consumption, plans, and market demand trends.

Lead meetings with supply coordinators and CoT representatives to ensure accurate forecasting.

Coordinate data collection, system upload, and calibration for LP model implementation in Poland.

Operate the LP model in alignment with NWE (Northwest Europe) plans, delivering business insights and recommendations based on the results.

Contribute input for mid-term planning and other strategic projects.

Lead and participate in regular meetings with the DO Team; gather and disseminate market data from various regions.

Serve as a single point of accountability for all demand-related inquiries.

Bring value in European Supply Chains.

Conduct continuous analysis of the coordinated supply chain to find opportunities for new value creation.

Focus on short-term product slate optimization and long-term supply restriction mitigation.

Generate purchase orders for strategic assets and regions.

Evaluate existing supply shortages and integrated netbacks, including bio-based and alternative energy sources for European markets.

Exchange insights and best practices with counterparts across European teams to foster continuous improvement.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in Polish and English.

A degree in Business, Science, Engineering, or an equivalent subject area is desirable.

Strong understanding of supply chain processes, with an emphasis on crude oil procurement and sales is preferred.

Familiarity with both international and domestic oil markets, including biofuels is preferred.

Excellent communication and analytical skills, with strong numerical proficiency.

Structured decision-making and methodical work style.

Ability to work independently with high creativity and innovation.

Collaborative team player with customer orientation, respected both internally and externally.

Capable of navigating complex systems and understanding their interdependencies.

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



