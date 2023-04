Job summary

About the Role:

The role will lead a highly capable demand management function across North America to drive more accurate forecasting, diagnosis of demand deviations, leverage global resources, and connect sources of demand variation to drive deeper understanding of commercial impact! The role is also accountable for driving operational and strategic agenda for customer-facing supply helpline team.

Key Responsibilities:

Centralize demand forecasting, across all channels of trade and regions.

Continue upscaling demand forecasting processes for fuels, including data management, digital tools, algorithms, and collaboration platforms, for granularities required by internal customers.

Develop fit for purpose processes and digital capability to deliver a daily forecast that can be seamlessly integrated with Supply scheduling tool for end-to-end streamlining of data.

Lead development of channel of trade optimization capability, strategies and plans in the short and mid-term, incorporating relevant costs of the fully integrated supply chain, through data management, digital capability, and business process management.

Within end-to-end processes, upscale capability throughout, including 3rd party services (DTN) to allow forecast and allocation by a product level that allows value capture of bio and renewable fuels.

Develop scenarios and processes to manage event planning within the collaborative demand optimization platforms.

Maintain and implement a volume allocation strategy that facilitates effective customer communication, supply reliability and commercial optimization.

Develop processes and digital interfaces that allow efficient collaboration with cross-business representatives to manage the demand plan, striving for continuous improvement and shared critical metrics

Accountable for overall demand aggregation for the CBM process

Support Supply Helpline Supervisor in driving operational and strategic agenda for customer-facing supply helpline team, including shift patterns, service levels, and efficiencies through digital tools, delegations, and customer education.

Provide functional leadership to integrate demand management into bioverse and biosphere initiatives.

Coordinate staff development including career progression models, own staff deployment, and deploying resources in an agile manner to high value opportunities and priorities

DTN Business Relationship Owner

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant area

5+ years of commercial experience in midstream, trading, logistics, or marketing & sales

Proven commercial competence and critical thinking

Understanding of sales and supply business operations

Strong analytical and communication skills, creative thinking, and ability to extract insights and key messages from complex datasets

Experience of driving cross-team collaboration and alignment; excellent networking and relationship building skills

Proven leadership and influencing skills including the ability to inspire change

Excellent work ethic, ability to take initiative in ambiguity, and deliver within tight deadlines

Sophisticated digital skills, including understanding of datahub concept and project management practices

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!