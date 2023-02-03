Site traffic information and cookies

Demand product partnership manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145005BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Demand Aggregator Product Partnership Manager to join our rapidly growing EV charging business. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully developing and managing partnerships with key stakeholders in the automotive, ride hail and energy industries.

Identify and develop strategic partnerships with key players in the mobility industry

  • Drive product partnerships that are aligned with bp Pulse's OKRs
  • Negotiate and execute partnership agreements and agreements with key stakeholders
  • Manage and maintain relationships with current partners to ensure mutual success
  • Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless integration of new partnerships and products
  • Keep up-to-date with industry trends and competitor activities to identify new opportunities
  • Utilize data and analytics to measure the success of partnerships and make data-driven decisions

What you'll bring:

Validated experience in product partnerships or business development

Strong understanding of the EV charging industry and key players

Proven track record of successfully developing and managing partnerships

Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field.

Interpersonal Skills & Personal attributes:

  • Imaginative, think strategically, builds insights from limited data
  • Strong interpersonal skills, including written and oral communication skills
  • Agile, embraces rapid change with an open mind
  • Self-starter, has drive, initiative, with a willingness to learn and grow
  • Resilient, willingness to adapt and remain motivated, and deal with ambiguity.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

