The Demurrage Team provide an outstanding service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible. The Demurrage Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative support to help lead the logistics of deals to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring trading transactions are entered correctly into the relevant systems and performing administrative tasks to assist trading activities

Finance



Supply & Trading Group



Manage the incoming claims' inbox. Acts as the first point of contact for external counterparties and internal collaborators. Ensure all items in the inbox are reviewed and actioned in a timely manner. Assign/tag emails to all respective negotiators.

Create new claims and assignments to the relevant Demurrage Negotiator. Ensure no duplicate claims are crafted.

Check financial details of claims in systems to ensure claims are assigned to the correct cost center/chain.

Provide acknowledgement of received claims to counterparties. Claims must be acknowledged by the accurate BP entity.

Assign all freight claims as soon as possible for review and payment within 3 days of hoses off for vessels.

Manage Time Charter tracking process and ensure provisional claims are built.

Prioritize received claims appropriately and flag to the relevant Negotiators where claims are approaching time bar and urgent action is required.

Daily activity to enter key details of contract of affreightment calculator.

Manage reference data & updates in demurrage systems as the need arises.

Run weekly/monthly reports to provide key data to the Demurrage Negotiators and Team Leads.

Seek to contribute by simplifying activity or reducing workload for Negotiators.

Upon request arrange courier to physical send claims to counterparties ensuring proof of delivery is acquired.

Manage ad-hoc requests to acquire useful information for team, e.g., working with ports to understand port tariff charges, or managing interactions with physical document storage companies.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree.

1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experiences.

Curiosity about learning about the trading & shipping industry.

Proficient English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Good analytical & technical skills (MS Office).

Good attention to detail, ability to prioritize, organize and multi-task.

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.