Job summary

Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading &Shipping Function and advance your career as a



Demurrage Coordinator



Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.



In this role You will:

Manage the incoming claims inbox. Acts as the first point of contact for external counterparties and internal stakeholders. Ensure all items in the inbox are reviewed and actioned in a timely manner.

Create new claims and assignments to the relevant Demurrage Negotiator. Ensure no duplicate claims are created.

Check financial details of claims in systems to ensure claims are assigned to the correct cost center/chain.

Provide acknowledgement of received claims to counterparties. Claims must be acknowledged by the correct BP entity.

Manage assessment and payment of all freight claims for barges.

Assign all freight claims as soon as possible for review and payment within 3 days of hoses off for vessels.

Manage Time Charter tracking process and ensure provisional claims are created.

Prioritise received claims appropriately and flag to the relevant Negotiators where claims are approaching timebar and urgent action is required.

Daily activity to enter key details of contract of affreightment calculator.

Manage reference data & updates in demurrage systems as required.

Run weekly/monthly reports to provide key data to the Demurrage Negotiators and Team Leads.

Seek to add value by simplifying activity, or reducing workload for Negotiators.

Upon request arrange courier to physical send claims to counterparties ensuring proof of delivery is obtained.

Manage ad-hoc requests to obtain useful information for team, e.g. working with ports to understand port tariff charges, or managing interactions with physical document storage companies.



What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experience

Interest in learning about the trading & shipping industry

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Good analytical & technical skills (MS Office)

Good attention to detail, ability to prioritise, organize and multi-task

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



