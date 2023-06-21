This role is not eligible for relocation

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading& Shipping function and advance your career as a

Demurrage Manager



The Demurrage Team provide a first-class service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimise exposure to claims wherever possible.

In this role You will:

Provide leadership through vision creation, direction, decision-making with sound judgement, coaching and a broad commercial focus, act as a leader for the entire Demurrage team.

Develop strong internal relationships with the trading benches and key teams to facilitate high quality delivery for bp. Maximising profits, minimising losses, and working collaborative to optimise delivery. Act as a primary interface with key stakeholders through active, regular contacts.

Develop strong external relationships with counterparties, owners and brokers to support positive commercial relationships and leverage positive outcomes for bp. Act as a point of escalation for their concerns.

Understand and engage with trading/bench strategy to direct demurrage activity to support their delivery. Help negotiators to see and consider the holistic situation.

Identifying and implementation strategic interventions to improve the Demurrage team’s performance and delivery. Develop team members to deliver initiatives.

Drive continuous improvement in the team’s activity, nurturing a CI mindset within the team

Understand demurrage implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure demurrage are engaged to provide pre-deal support.

Support the team through coaching of more complex claims, issue resolution, the delivery of change and counterparty interactions.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 7-8 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping

Minimum 5 years of experience in managing various teams and projects

Global/ multi-national company work experience or physical oil environment knowledge is an advantage

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering holistic value for BP

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships, understand & manage customer needs and expectations

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.