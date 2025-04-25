Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading& Shipping function and advance your career as a



Demurrage Manager



The Demurrage Team provide an outstanding service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimise exposure to claims wherever possible.



In this role You will:

Provide leadership through vision creation, direction, decision-making with sound judgement, mentoring and a broad commercial focus, act as a leader for the entire Demurrage team.

Develop strong internal relationships with the trading benches and key teams to facilitate high quality delivery for bp. Maximising profits, minimising losses, and working collaborative to optimise delivery. Act as a primary interface for key collaborators through active, regular contacts.

Develop strong external relationships with counterparties, owners and brokers to support positive commercial relationships and leverage positive outcomes for bp. Act as a point of escalation for their concerns.

Understand and engage with trading/bench strategy to direct demurrage activity to support their delivery. Help negotiators to see and consider the holistic situation.

Identifying and implementation strategic interventions to improve the Demurrage team’s performance and delivery. Develop team members to deliver initiatives.

Drive continuous improvement in the team’s activity, nurturing a CI approach within the team

Understand demurrage implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure demurrage are engaged to provide pre-deal support.

Support the team through coaching of more complex claims, issue resolution, the delivery of change and counterparty interactions.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 7-8 years of experience in Demurrage, trading, or shipping

Minimum 5 years of experience in managing various teams and projects

Global/ multi-national company work experience or physical oil environment knowledge is an advantage

Proficient English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering well-rounded value for BP

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships, understand & manage customer needs and expectations

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.