The Demurrage Team provide an outstanding service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation, and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

The Demurrage Negotiator is responsible for managing a portfolio of demurrage claims and post fixture expenses. This involves payment of freight and handling demurrage and expense claims resulting from contracts with owners, oil majors and trading companies. Working in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and guidance to the trading benches, to reduce the risk of demurrage exposure and optimize demurrage prevention to ultimately improve trading profits.