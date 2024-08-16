This role is not eligible for relocation

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a Demurrage Negotiator!



In this role You will: Manage a portfolio of claims in a systematic way to ensure timebars are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigours negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and demurrage claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms and conditions and charterparty terms.

Ensuring strict adherence to various contractual/charterparty time bar clauses

Responsible for demurrage, freight and expenses on behalf of select BP group companies.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors in order to fully assess each individual demurrage claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties

Developing and maintaining relationships with 3rd parties including trading companies, vessel owner’s and brokers. Leverage these relationships to aid BP group and demurrage negotiation.

Hold commercial relationships and manage complex negotiations with external counterparties to maximise value recovery and advance bp’s interests.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement Analysts and Commodity Risk to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide detailed analytical assessments on a regular basis of outstanding claims/costs to trading benches and commodity risk. What You will need to be successful: Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 2-3 years in finance or trading, or shipping

1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experience

Fluent English knowledge

Interest in learning about the trading & shipping industry

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



