Demurrage Senior Negotiator

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Senior Demurrage Negotiator

The Demurrage Team (part of Oil Operations) provide a first-class service to T&S GOE and the Fuels Value Chains (FVC’s) for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

In this role You will:

Support the Demurrage Team Leader to develop capability, including recruitment, coaching and training.

Manages a portfolio of claims in a systematic way to ensure timebars are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigorous negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Actively assist in the design and development of the systems that the business will be implementing for the future benefit of the group

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and demurrage claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms and conditions and charterparty terms.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors in order to fully assess each individual demurrage claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties

Hold commercial relationships and manage complex negotiations with external counterparties to maximise value recovery and advance bp’s interests.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement Analysts and Commodity Risk to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers. Ensure lines of communication with key stakeholders are maintained and utilised as required.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance/ trading/ shipping

1-2 years multi-national company work experience

Interest in learning about the trading & shipping industry

Strong commercial instinct

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships

Fluent English knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!