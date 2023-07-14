Demurrage Senior Negotiator

Job summary

The Demurrage Team (part of Oil Operations) provide a first-class service to T&S RPT and the Fuels Value Chains (FVC’s) for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible. The Senior Demurrage Negotiator is responsible for managing a portfolio of demurrage claims and post fixture expenses. This involves payment of freight and handling Demurrage and Expense claims resulting from contracts with owners, oil majors and trading companies. Working in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and guidance to the trading benches, in order to reduce the risk of demurrage exposure and optimise demurrage prevention to ultimately maximise trading profits.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

In this role You will:

Acts as the first point of escalation for technical queries within your sub-team.

Support the Demurrage Team Leader to develop capability, including recruitment, coaching and training.

Identify and drive continuous improvement activity working with key stakeholders.

Review ways of working to drive process optimisation and a focus on delivering value.

Manages a portfolio of claims in a systematic way to ensure timebars are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigours negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Support the team in the more complex claims and where required liaise and seek participation from the demurrage technical expert.

Actively assist in the design and development of the systems that the business will be implementing for the future benefit of the group. Your expertise may be used to support and test new releases to ensure any system is fit for purpose.

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and demurrage claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms and conditions and charterparty terms.

Ensuring strict adherence to various contractual/charterparty time bar clauses, minimising BP’s commercial loss.

Responsible for demurrage, freight and expenses on behalf of select BP group companies.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors in order to fully assess each individual demurrage claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties using email, fax, telephone and face to face negotiation. Maximising value of each claim for bp within the context of ongoing relationships.

Developing and maintaining relationships with 3rd parties including trading companies, vessel owner’s and brokers. Leverage these relationships to aid BP group and demurrage negotiation.



Hold commercial relationships and manage complex negotiations with external counterparties to maximise value recovery and advance bp’s interests.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement Analysts and Commodity Risk to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide detailed analytical assessments on a regular basis of outstanding claims/costs to trading benches and commodity risk.

Identify improvement opportunities, provide feedback, and work with traders, charterers, operators and contracts team to optimise efficiency, improve contractual terms and create demurrage prevention.

Review ways of working to drive process optimisation and a focus on delivering value.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers. Ensure lines of communication with key stakeholders are maintained and utilised as required.

Provide training and develop awareness of Demurrage activity and value add to the team and across the RPT business.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Shipping policy and credit requirements.

Work collaboratively across the Demurrage team to support team delivery.

Ensure systems data is updated accurately and monitor data flows – flagging where concerns are raised

Along with the Demurrage Team Leads and Senior Demurrage Negotiators jointly audit claims across the team including the STP agreements.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping

1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experience

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Good analytical & technical skills (MS Office), strong numerical, written and oral skills

Good attention to detail, ability to prioritise, organize and multi-task

Interest in learning about the trading & shipping industry

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills- Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering holistic value for BP.

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships.

Flexible and open thinker

Ability to influence

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines

Ability to prioritise and organise

Attention to detail

Ability to identify and embed best practice and cross bench consistency

Continuous improvement focus – demonstrate a desire to understand, develop and improve processes to drive optimisation and focus time on commercial delivery.

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



