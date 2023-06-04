Demurrage Senior Negotiator

Job summary

The Demurrage Team provide an outstanding service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation, and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible. The Senior Demurrage Negotiator is responsible for managing a portfolio of demurrage claims and post fixture expenses. This involves payment of freight and handling Demurrage and Expense claims resulting from contracts with owners, oil majors and trading companies. Working in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and mentorship to the trading benches, to reduce the risk of demurrage exposure and optimize demurrage prevention to ultimately improve trading profits.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

In this role You will:

Act as the first point of escalation for technical queries within your sub-team.

Support the Team Leader to develop capability, including recruitment, mentor, and training.

Identify and drive continuous improvement activity working with key collaborators.

Review ways of working to drive process optimization and a focus on delivering value.

Manages a portfolio of claims in a detailed way to ensure time bars are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigors negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Support the team in the more sophisticated claims and where required liaise and seek participation from the demurrage technical guide.

Actively assist in the design and development of the systems that the business will be implementing for the future benefit of the group.

Your expertise may be used to support and test new releases to ensure any system is fit for purpose.

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and demurrage claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms, and conditions and charterparty terms.

Ensuring strict adherence to various contractual/charterparty time bar clauses, minimizing BP’s commercial loss.

Responsible for demurrage, freight, and expenses on behalf of select BP group companies.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors to fully assess each individual demurrage claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties using email, fax, telephone, and face to face.

Improving value of each claim for bp within the context of ongoing relationships.

Creating and maintaining relationships with 3rd parties including trading companies, vessel owner’s and brokers. Leverage these relationships to aid BP group and demurrage negotiation.

Hold commercial relationships and lead sophisticated negotiations with external counterparties to improve value recovery and advance bp’s interests.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement Analysts and Commodity Risk to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide detailed analytical assessments on a regular basis of outstanding claims/costs to trading benches and commodity risk.

Identify improvement opportunities, provide feedback, and work with traders, charterers, operators and contracts team to optimize efficiency, improve contractual terms and create demurrage prevention.

Review ways of working to drive process optimization and a focus on delivering value.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers. Ensure lines of communication with key collaborators are maintained and utilized as the need arises.

Provide training and develop awareness of Demurrage activity and value to the team and across the RPT business.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Shipping policy and credit requirements.

Work collaboratively within the Business and support team delivery.

Ensure systems data is updated accurately and supervise data flows – flagging where concerns are raised.

Along with the Demurrage Team Leads and Senior Demurrage Negotiators jointly audit claims across the team including the STP agreements.

Job requirement

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experiences.

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills- Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering coordinated value for BP.

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.