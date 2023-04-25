Job summary

Grade HResponsible for managing a small team accountable for optimising commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Demurrage Team Lead

The Demurrage Team (part of Oil Operations) provide a first-class service to T&S GOE and the Fuels Value Chains (FVC’s) for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

In this role You will:

Act as a leader for the entire Demurrage team.

Develop individual/teams’ capabilities to enhanced delivery for bp. With a focus on both technical development and broader commercial/change skills.

Develop strong internal relationships with the trading benches and key teams to facilitate high quality delivery for bp. Maximising profits, minimising losses, and working collaborative to optimise delivery.

Develop strong external relationships with counterparties to support positive commercial relationships and leverage positive outcomes for bp.

Understand and engage with bench/GOE strategy to direct demurrage activity to support their delivery. Help negotiators to see and consider the holistic situation.

Identifying and implementation strategic interventions to improve the Demurrage team’s performance and delivery. Develop team members to deliver initiatives.

Understand demurrage implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure demurrage are engaged to provide pre-deal support.

Support the team through coaching of more complex claims, issue resolution

Responsible for the accuracy, timely response, and quality of negotiation within the Dirty claims’ portfolio

Support the Demurrage recruitment process

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 5 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping

Minimum 2 years of experience in managing various teams and projects

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Ability to quickly learn required technical aspects of the role.

Commercial acumen and alignment with GOE strategy.

Strong stakeholder engagement and relationship build capability

Passion for continuous improvement and ability develop capability with team members.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested