The Demurrage Team provide a first-class service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.

The Demurrage Team Lead is responsible for setting direction, creating a vision and optimizing the day to day activities of Demurrage team. The Team Lead is expected to understand and articulate to their team the RPT strategy and how the Demurrage team can most effectively contribute to its delivery. The role focuses on process improvement, providing strategic interventions and team leadership. This role will maintain a small claims portfolio and must understand technical demurrage to support resolution of claim and relationship-based disputes. Day-to-day operations should be managed by the Vessel Negotiators. At time the Demurrage Team Lead may need to take on additional operational activity to support the team through intense periods.