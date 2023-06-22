Job summary

The Demurrage Team provide a first-class service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimize exposure to claims wherever possible.The Demurrage Team Lead is responsible for setting direction, creating a vision and optimizing the day to day activities of Demurrage team. The Team Lead is expected to understand and articulate to their team the RPT strategy and how the Demurrage team can most effectively contribute to its delivery. The role focuses on process improvement, providing strategic interventions and team leadership. This role will maintain a small claims portfolio and must understand technical demurrage to support resolution of claim and relationship-based disputes. Day-to-day operations should be managed by the Vessel Negotiators. At time the Demurrage Team Lead may need to take on additional operational activity to support the team through intense periods.

Key responsibilities:Provide leadership through vision creation, direction, decision-making with sound judgement, coaching and a broad commercial focus, to the Demurrage team. Act as a leader for the entire Demurrage team.Develop individual/teams’ capabilities to enhanced delivery for bp. With a focus on both technical development and broader commercial/change skills.Develop strong internal relationships with the trading benches and key teams to facilitate high quality delivery for bp. Maximizing profits, minimizing losses, and working collaborative to optimize delivery.Develop strong external relationships with counterparties to support positive commercial relationships and leverage positive outcomes for bp.Understand and engage with bench/ RPT strategy to direct demurrage activity to support their delivery. Help negotiators to see and consider the holistic situation.Identifying and implementation strategic interventions to improve the Demurrage team’s performance and delivery. Develop team members to deliver initiatives.Along with the, Senior Demurrage Negotiators jointly audit claims across the team including the STP agreements.Drive continuous improvement in the team’s activity, nurturing a CI mindset within the team and delivering increasing efficiency and value for the business.Understand demurrage implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure demurrage are engaged to provide pre-deal support.Support the team through coaching of more complex claims, issue resolution, the delivery of change and counterparty interactions. Where required liaise and seek participation from the demurrage technical experts.Develop an open, collaborative, and learning culture within the team. Particularly in relation to incident management, lessons learned and workload distribution.Responsible for the accuracy, timely response, and quality of negotiation within the Dirty claims’ portfolio.Play an active part in ensuring that the operational capabilities and procedures are in place to support delivery of the RPT strategy, new business, new regulations, and policy changes.Actively assist in the design and development of system implementation projects for the future benefit of the group. Use demurrage expertise to support and test new releases to ensure systems are fit for purpose.Continuously improving the technical capability of the RPTAP Demurrage Team, managing complex claims and systems and process changeManage an individual claims portfolio where required to optimize team delivery and support intense periods.Ensure the team has the right balance of capabilities to deliver for BP.Manage, maintain and seek to improve internal relationships on behalf of the Demurrage team. Seek to drive standardization and simplification in interactions.Active member of the Global Demurrage Leadership community – where required leading global meetings.Drive annual delivery agenda working with peers and Senior Negotiators to identify key objectives. Set expectations and hold the team to account for delivery.Hold external relationships with external counterparties, owners and brokers. Act as a point of escalation for their concerns.Support the Demurrage recruitment process.Job requirement:Relevant university (economy or finance) degree.Minimum of 5 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping.Minimum 2 years of experience in managing various teams and projects. Demonstrates a track record of high level and impactful leadership skills that can be defined broadly as:Lead through our Values.Build enduring capability.Energize peopleMaximize valueStrong stakeholder engagement and relationship build capability. Leveraging these relationships to influence decision making.Passion for continuous improvement and ability develop capability with team members.



