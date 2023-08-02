Site traffic information and cookies

Depot Operator

  • Location HU: Budapest Airport
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067181
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Az Air bp a világ egyik legnagyobb repülőgépüzemanyag-termék és -szolgáltatás szállítója. Hálózatunk több mint 800 telephelyen működik mintegy 50 országban és évente több mint hétmilliárd gallon repülőgépüzemanyagot és repülőgépbenzint adunk el. Csapatunk Magyarországon a Budapest Liszt Ferenc Nemzetközi Repülőtéren végez repülési üzemanyag-ellátást.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

Csatlakozz és formáld karriered egy támogató, előremutató környezetben! Világszínvonalú csapatunkba az alábbi pozícióba keresünk kollégát:

Telephelyi kezelő


Feladatok:

  • Üzemanyag átvétel, áttöltés tárolóba, tárolás/kezelés
  • A beérkező szállítmánydokumentációk helyességének ellenőrzése
  • Üzemanyag szintmérés, mintavétel, termék minőségi ellenőrzése
  • Üzemanyagtöltő gépjárművek üzemanyaggal történő feltöltése és vezetése
  • Üzemanyag-berendezések és járművek működőképességének vizsgálata, megelőző karbantartás, szükség esetén hibabejelentés
  • Általános rendtartási feladatok
  • A munkavégzéshez tartozó dokumentációk pontosan és időben történő elkészítése, papír alapú illetve elektronikus rögzítése
  • Repülőtéri üzemeltetésére vonatkozó vállalati és jogszabályi keretek betartása


Elvárások:

  • B kategóriás jogosítvány és vezetési tapasztalat
  • Folytonos munkarend vállalása (7-12 óra/műszak; heti 40 óra)
  • Önálló munkavégzés, problémamegoldó képesség és készség
  • Alapvető számítógépes ismeretek (Windows-szoftverek, internethasználat)
  • Jó kapcsolattartási készségek, csapatban történő, biztonságos munkavégzés
  • Előny: repülőtéren szerzett tapasztalat, jogosítvány veszélyes áru szállítására, idegen nyelvismeret


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Fuel Handling, Safety, Vehicle Driving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

