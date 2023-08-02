Depot Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Az Air bp a világ egyik legnagyobb repülőgépüzemanyag-termék és -szolgáltatás szállítója. Hálózatunk több mint 800 telephelyen működik mintegy 50 országban és évente több mint hétmilliárd gallon repülőgépüzemanyagot és repülőgépbenzint adunk el. Csapatunk Magyarországon a Budapest Liszt Ferenc Nemzetközi Repülőtéren végez repülési üzemanyag-ellátást.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Csatlakozz és formáld karriered egy támogató, előremutató környezetben! Világszínvonalú csapatunkba az alábbi pozícióba keresünk kollégát:

Telephelyi kezelő



Feladatok:

Üzemanyag átvétel, áttöltés tárolóba, tárolás/kezelés

A beérkező szállítmánydokumentációk helyességének ellenőrzése

Üzemanyag szintmérés, mintavétel, termék minőségi ellenőrzése

Üzemanyagtöltő gépjárművek üzemanyaggal történő feltöltése és vezetése

Üzemanyag-berendezések és járművek működőképességének vizsgálata, megelőző karbantartás, szükség esetén hibabejelentés

Általános rendtartási feladatok

A munkavégzéshez tartozó dokumentációk pontosan és időben történő elkészítése, papír alapú illetve elektronikus rögzítése

Repülőtéri üzemeltetésére vonatkozó vállalati és jogszabályi keretek betartása



Elvárások:

B kategóriás jogosítvány és vezetési tapasztalat

Folytonos munkarend vállalása (7-12 óra/műszak; heti 40 óra)

Önálló munkavégzés, problémamegoldó képesség és készség

Alapvető számítógépes ismeretek (Windows-szoftverek, internethasználat)

Jó kapcsolattartási készségek, csapatban történő, biztonságos munkavégzés

Előny: repülőtéren szerzett tapasztalat, jogosítvány veszélyes áru szállítására, idegen nyelvismeret



