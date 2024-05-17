This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Depot Safety Advisor is accountable for ensuring terminal/depot level compliance to health and safety and compliance legislation, bp policies and standards, site standards, practices, procedures and policies.

Job Responsibilities

In addition, the Depot Safety Advisor will be held accountable for the effective delivery of the following :

Act as SPA for compliance with the bp Operating Management System (OMS)

Assist with, and form part of ad-hoc incident investigations and highlight near misses.

Participate and conduct HSE&C risk assessments at the depot.

Accountable for control of work (COW) self-verification. The Terminal Manager is responsible for COW.

Responsible for legal compliance in terms of all operating permits, the OSH Act and environmental legislation including local site employment practices.

Ensuring the site security plan actions are reviewed, actions monitored and closed out by due date (verify TM or HSE)

Update, analyze trends and report HSE KPIs for the depot and making recommendations based on trend analysis to the depot manager to mitigate the trend risk.

SPA to ensure that task observations are carried out and gaps identified are closed out.

Assure that safety stand downs and incidents lessons learnt are shared amongst the terminal/depot.

Participate in project health, safety and environment reviews (PHSER) as required.

Support Terminal/Depot Manager in preparation of annual safety and legal compliance budget.

Responsible for monitoring and action of IRIS and Compliance Task Management (CTM) tasks

Act as a change agent to build a culture of operational excellence within the terminal/depot team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring.

Ensure actions from risk assessment, barrier assurance, audits, self-audits and actions are logged into IRIS, worked to and tracked to closure.

Ensure compliance with the processes and documentation is done, worked and tracked to closure.

Participate with relevant experts HAZOP, risk workshops, MAR sessions and ensure that support is given to the depot line managers to track and implement actions.

Implement and maintain the required depot level health, safety, environmental and compliance GDP’s, GRP’s and SOP’s.

Maintain IRIS, CTM, DMS, share points, task procedures, business and safety critical reviews and controlled HSE documents.

Develop and maintain Crisis Management and Emergency Response implementation and maintenance of GDP 4.6 001 and 002

Track and advise the terminal/depot managers on all verification requirements and actions in terms of CoW, Self-Verification and other STP’s;

Maintain and train staff in all fire pre-plans and ensure the plans are reviewed regular Implement the high value learning (HVL) actions as may be determined from time to time.

Perform health and safety induction for drivers loading at terminal for bp.

Education

Minimum of matric/Grade 12 level education, with a Safety, Quality or Environmental qualification essential

Minimum of 5 years operations experience (depot preferred

Previous experience in the fuel, chemical or related industry

Understanding of HSE, environmental and quality legislation

Experience in crisis management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

