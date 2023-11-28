Depot Technician

Entity:

Reporting to the Facility Engineer, the role is primarily responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of Depot/Installation equipment ranging from pumping equipment, tanks, and gantries and continuously improving standards of operations with a focus on HSSE. This role is also responsible for ensuring operational down-time is rigorously limited.



To carry out effective and efficient maintenance that is time and cost effective by performing all day-to-day equipment service activities (pumps, meters, pipelines, tanks, generators, loading gantries-rail/road, valves).

Preventative maintenance of the above equipment. Ensure that the equipment is in good condition and fit for service.

Provide first line diagnosis of the equipment, including automated gantry control equipment and electrical/mechanical equipment.

Provide support to the Depot Engineering and Operations personnel in terms of on-site contractor management/supervision. Attend to leaks and general housekeeping of the Depot/Installation.

Where appropriate, logging of maintenance calls for issues that are handled by third party service providers. Assist the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer in the management/supervision of the third-party service providers working at the Depot and report any violations in terms of HSSE and the Integrity Management standard.

Pro-active and timeous reporting of the depot/terminals’ operational status to the Facility Engineer.

Take accountability for the management of the applicable tools and working area, inclusive of basic spares. Assist in providing spares-holding feedback to the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer.

Ensure alignment with depot operations staff in delivery of the Customer Offer.