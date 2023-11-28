Depot Technician

Entity:Production & Operations
Reporting to the Facility Engineer, the role is primarily responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of Depot/Installation equipment ranging from pumping equipment, tanks, and gantries and continuously improving standards of operations with a focus on HSSE. This role is also responsible for ensuring operational down-time is rigorously limited.
To carry out effective and efficient maintenance that is time and cost effective by performing all day-to-day equipment service activities (pumps, meters, pipelines, tanks, generators, loading gantries-rail/road, valves).
Preventative maintenance of the above equipment. Ensure that the equipment is in good condition and fit for service.
Provide first line diagnosis of the equipment, including automated gantry control equipment and electrical/mechanical equipment.
Provide support to the Depot Engineering and Operations personnel in terms of on-site contractor management/supervision. Attend to leaks and general housekeeping of the Depot/Installation.
Where appropriate, logging of maintenance calls for issues that are handled by third party service providers. Assist the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer in the management/supervision of the third-party service providers working at the Depot and report any violations in terms of HSSE and the Integrity Management standard.
Pro-active and timeous reporting of the depot/terminals’ operational status to the Facility Engineer.
Take accountability for the management of the applicable tools and working area, inclusive of basic spares. Assist in providing spares-holding feedback to the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer.
Ensure alignment with depot operations staff in delivery of the Customer Offer.
Other tasks that may be assigned by the Facility Engineer.
Matric
Must be a qualified Fitter and Turner - with emphasis on maintenance.
3-5 years extensive and demonstrable experience as a Fitter/Technician and exposure to HSSE and Quality Control is required.
Previous oil industry experience will be advantageous (experience of working in hazardous areas).
The post requires a self-starter and effective time management.
Basic Electrical and Instrumentation knowledge.
Be prepared to work awkward hours and be on standby.
Must have own transport and drivers' license (code 8 minimum).
No fear of working at heights.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Chemical Tanks, Fuel Storage Tanks, HSSE, Oil Storage Tanks, Operations and maintenance, Pump Systems, Quality Control
