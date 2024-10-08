Depot Technician

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Reporting to the Facility Engineer, the role is primarily responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of Depot/Installation equipment ranging from pumping equipment, tanks, and gantries and continuously improving standards of operations with a focus on HSSE. This role is also responsible for ensuring operational down-time is rigorously limited

Key Responsibilities

To carry out effective and efficient maintenance that is time and cost effective by performing all day-to-day equipment service activities (pumps, meters, pipelines, tanks, generators, loading gantries-rail/road, valves).

Preventative maintenance of the above equipment. Ensure that the equipment is in good condition and fit for service.

Provide first line diagnosis of the equipment, including automated gantry control equipment and electrical/mechanical equipment.•Provide support to the Depot Engineering and Operations personnel in terms of on-site contractor management/supervision.

Attend to leaks and general housekeeping of the Depot/Installation.

Where appropriate, logging of maintenance calls for issues that are handled by third party service providers. Assist the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer in the management/supervision of the third-party service providers working at the Depot and report any violations in terms of HSSE and the Integrity Management standard.

Pro-active and timeous reporting of the depot/terminals’ operational status to the Facility Engineer.

Take accountability for the management of the applicable tools and working area, inclusive of basic spares.

Assist in providing spares-holding feedback to the Facility Engineer and Maintenance Engineer.

Ensure alignment with depot operations staff in delivery of the Customer Offer.

Other tasks that may be assigned by the Facility Engineer ​

Educational background

Must be a qualified Fitter and Turner - with emphasis on maintenance

Experience

5 years extensive and demonstrable experience as a Fitter/Technician and exposure to HSSE and Quality Control is required.

Be prepared to work awkward hours and be on standby.

Previous oil and gas industry experience will be advantageous (experience of working in hazardous areas)

The position requires a self-starter and effective time management.

No fear of working at heights

Basic Electrical and Instrumentation knowledge

Must have drivers licence (code 8 minimum)

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



