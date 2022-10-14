Job summary

As part of China FM&S Growth Strategy, BP aims to establish JV with local battery swap solution provider to provide safe and efficient battery swap services for taxis and online hailing cars in Guangzhou. With the Nov announcement of joint venture agreements signed with Aulton New Energy Automotive Technology Co., Ltd (20%/80%) to develop a leading battery swap network in Guangzhou, the Deputy CFO will play a critical role in this NOJV to deliver the business aspiration.The Deputy CFO will support the JV CFO in defining, developing, and delivering JVs financial and performance frameworks and activities, ensuring an alignment of business support activities to the delivery of the JV business agenda. As a BP secondee, the Deputy CFO will protect BP’s interests, ensure reporting accuracy to BP and provide assurance on all control matters to BP, JV GM (Aulton secondee) and the JV Board. Together with the CFO, the Deputy CFO will provide leadership, direction, assurance and oversight to the finance, accountancy and reporting departments of the JV to plan, monitor and report on all aspects of financial performance, undertake performance management, oversee investment process and results, accountancy activities and Internal Control processes.

Key Accountabilities



Leadership

Co-lead the Finance function and hosted functions (MI and reporting, accounting, internal control, taxation and fixed asset, IT) in the JV

As a key leader of the JV and key secondee of BP, protect BP’s interest in the JV via compliance of JV agreement, the Code of Conduct and other group BP standards; and act as a control focal point to ensure decision quality within the JV from BP’s perspective

Demonstrate leadership qualities to work with the CFO and partner organisation, constructively influence the JV partner & report back to BP with transparency & integrity Ensure Delegation of Authorities are followed and be a key leader on this matter

Results & Reporting

Co-manage in-year business performance including annual plan preparation, strategy refresh, business performance management and analysis, performance targets and management of a risk profiler and mitigation actions

Assist with development of long term strategies and plans through driving improvement in JV performance by developing and tracking fit for purpose KPIs, providing business insights and proposing necessary intervention, advising the CFO and GM accordingly

Ensure JV meets all internal and external financial reporting requirements, and ensure JV is not exposed to legal or regulatory risks or issues

Keep abreast of China government policy changes, economic issues, & drive analyses of investment opportunities, reporting back to BP on financial forecasts & returns

Accounting

Ensure external reporting is prepared in accordance with policies and standards and ensure that transactions and significant events are accurately and correctly accounted for

Ensure JV complies with all taxation requirements and fulfills all taxation obligations

Financial/Internal Control

Manage audit processes, lead the risk management process and oversee investigations

Co-manage Internal Control activities & functional standards

Experience & Expertise

Experience

8+ years of relevant business or finance experience

Minimum 3 years in managerial positions

Multiple years working in finance department or finance-related roles preferred

New Energy industry, EV charging, or fuel retail industry experience is preferable

A track record of JV management or working with partners would be highly regarded

Experience in roles involved in new business setups and/or leading integration projects from a financial or accountancy perspective would be highly regarded

Essential Skills & Competencies

Fluent Mandarin and fluent English essential

Strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills with a solid understanding of how policies, procedures and systems operate including key interfaces with other departments and with third party providers

Proven leadership experience of a team and ability to deliver performance (proven by applicant’s track record); ability to draw insights from the work of teams and advise

Strong personal influencing and relationship management skills, capable of dealing with partnerships internally and externally at the individual and org levels

Ability to manage multiple and conflicting priorities and mobilise teams to deal with competing demands

Wide array of skills in finance, accounting, reporting, taxation-related activities, and IT to help the CFO manage a complex portfolio

Understanding of different types of MI and how to use them to drive performance

Education