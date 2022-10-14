As part of China FM&S Growth Strategy, BP aims to establish JV with local battery swap solution provider to provide safe and efficient battery swap services for taxis and online hailing cars in Guangzhou. With the Nov announcement of joint venture agreements signed with Aulton New Energy Automotive Technology Co., Ltd (20%/80%) to develop a leading battery swap network in Guangzhou, the Deputy CFO will play a critical role in this NOJV to deliver the business aspiration.The Deputy CFO will support the JV CFO in defining, developing, and delivering JVs financial and performance frameworks and activities, ensuring an alignment of business support activities to the delivery of the JV business agenda. As a BP secondee, the Deputy CFO will protect BP’s interests, ensure reporting accuracy to BP and provide assurance on all control matters to BP, JV GM (Aulton secondee) and the JV Board. Together with the CFO, the Deputy CFO will provide leadership, direction, assurance and oversight to the finance, accountancy and reporting departments of the JV to plan, monitor and report on all aspects of financial performance, undertake performance management, oversee investment process and results, accountancy activities and Internal Control processes.
Key Accountabilities
Leadership