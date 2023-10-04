Job summary

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.We are currently looking for Deputy Company Secretary in Mumbai. More details below:Company Secretary's OfficeThe bp Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.Corporate governance at bp and for Castrol India Limited has a high degree of breadth and complexity covering both BP plc and it subsidiaries. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with separate teams established to manage plc and global subsidiary matters. This role will sit within the global subsidiary governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Company Secretary for Castrol India Limited. Based in the Casttrol India headquarters in Mumbai, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office at least 3 days a week with flexibility to work from home for up to 2 days a week.This role is for a Deputy Company Secretary for Castrol India Limited (“CIL“), and a subsidary of bp plc. The role entails being responsible for: All the corporate secretarial compliances of CIL and other bp group enties in India (currently 4) Tracking legal compliances of CIL through compliance management tool Supporting the subsidiary governance agenda globally



Ensure compliance with all corporate laws including Companies Act, Listing Agreement, SEBI Guidelines, FEMA and all other laws applicable to listed and unlisted companies.

Support for all secretarial functions including Board and General meetings, issue and transfer of shares, handling shareholder matters/litigation/communication etc., organize and prepare minutes, agenda, notices etc. Of meetings, drafting reports, e-filing of documents, maintaining and updating all statutory books, registers, records, all filings of forms, returns, documents, interface with MCA, ROC, SEBI, Stock Exchanges, RBI, FIPB and other regulatory bodies, and ensure all related compliances.

Interface with internal and statutory auditors, cost auditors and other key external stakeholders.

Responsible for ensuring best practice corporate governance and upholding highest standards of ethics, integrity and compliance.

Advise, guide, support and assist senior management of CIL in all corporate secretarial, Board and Shareholder matters and in dealing with regulators and external stakeholders.

Support and provide guidance to the Board, Board Committees, independent directors in effective discharge of their duties, responsibilities and powers under various laws, rules and regulations.

Monitor changes in the legislative and regulatory environment and ensure appropriate dissemination of information and proactive actions to ensure timely compliances and safeguarding company interests.

Implementing and overseeing governance policies and procedures

Drafting of Company Annual Report and other Board reports

Providing timely advice to the concerned stakeholders for various strategic corporate matters and analyzing various proposals from the Companies Act and other SEBI Rules and Regulations

Providing advice and guidance to internal stakeholders/ departments on governance issues.

The role is expected to develop over time and for opportunities to arise to work with and support global subsidiary governance initiatives and the development of global subsidiary governance processes, procedures and guidance.

Demonstrable experience in a company secretarial role and good knowledge of the India listing and corporate governance regimes

Experience of working in a fast-paced, complex / matrixed multi-national organization

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders across functions and geographies

Desire to pursue leading-edge governance standards

Ability to work in a cross functional and geography team and a collaborative environment

Experience of change management, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Brings a digital minset to the delivery of work

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Organised and able to adapt to an ever-changing environment

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Good commercial and business acumen.

Strong collaborative and interpersonal skills.

Strong work ethic, attitude, interpersonal skills and results focused.

Company Secretary

LLB (Preferred)

10-12 years of experience in corporate secretarial work, most of which should be with listed entity(ies) of repute.

Experience as people manager leading a team.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



