Deputy Engineering Authority

Responsible for leading assurance for engineering and conformance to applicable engineering standards, and providing technical expertise to regional projects and operations. The assurance includes maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, directly influencing and leading the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and ensuring implementation of technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
About Us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.
Role Synopsis
S&ORA Engineering Authorities (EAs) are engineering leaders who work alongside the business line organization to drive BP-wide safe, compliant, and reliable operations - by exercising independent authority in relation to:
Across all BP-operated GOO activity for the Region and relevant Cat B Projects that are the accountability of GPO, the Region EA:
Essential Education
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant engineering subject area
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.