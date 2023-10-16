Deputy Engineering Authority

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading assurance for engineering and conformance to applicable engineering standards, and providing technical expertise to regional projects and operations. The assurance includes maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, directly influencing and leading the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and ensuring implementation of technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

About Us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.

Role Synopsis

S&ORA Engineering Authorities (EAs) are engineering leaders who work alongside the business line organization to drive BP-wide safe, compliant, and reliable operations - by exercising independent authority in relation to:

Blue C+ and purple safety and operational risks

Engineering activities that have a potential impact on risks of this nature. Using the deep technical expertise of the Technical Authorities (TAs), both in-Region and above-Region, the EA holds the accountability for S&ORA engineering activity at a Regional level

Across all BP-operated GOO activity for the Region and relevant Cat B Projects that are the accountability of GPO, the Region EA:

Conducts selective and focused assurance to maintain an independent view of the implementation of engineering requirements, conformance to relevant OMS sub-elements and safety and operational risks

Applies deep technical expertise to set and implement requirements that have the formal involvement of S&ORAA, plus implement the assurance scope, intervening, and advancing as appropriate to cause corrective action

The Deputy EA will work closely with the Americas Production & Gas Engineering Authority to coordinate and deliver planned assurance across the Americas P&G portfolio

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrating the deep technical expertise of the broader S&ORA, the Deputy EA holds agree rights in the setting and implementing Engineering requirements for the Region, working with EAs in other Regions to support global consistency and coverage as appropriate.

Through selective and focused assurance, the Deputy EA maintains an independent view of implementing S&ORA engineering requirements, safety and operational risks, and conformance with OMS sub-elements with high engineering content.

Intervenes and brings up as appropriate to mitigate risks and cause corrective action

Provides deep technical expertise within the Region in service of setting and implementing S&ORA requirements together with delivering assurance activities.

Support the planning and delivery of planned assurance across the Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad.

Key Challenges

Effectively influencing senior team members and peers to implement S&ORA recommendations.

Assessing and analyzing complex information and uncertain situations and developing clear plans.

Identifying risks, developing solutions, and facilitating remedial actions to solve complex technical problems related to Process

Safety and Integrity Management.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant engineering subject area

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Demonstrated technical competence in a relevant engineering sub-discipline, with experience in engineering in Projects and Operations – including leadership positions in multidisciplinary engineering teams

Demonstrated understanding of engineering risk and the ability to make wise decisions that improve value for BP.

Knowledge of the engineering requirements of OMS and relevant Group, Segment, and Entity engineering requirements, including a working knowledge of the content of the Engineering Technical Practices and GOO procedures.

Demonstrated ability to influence based on technical understanding/justification.

Other Essential Skills and Knowledge

Confirmed (internally and externally) ability to influence senior levels and others not under direct reporting lines based on technical understanding/justification.

Strong partnership, communication, and influencing skills. Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Consistent record to develop clear plans when dealing with complex and uncertain situations.

Consistent track record to identify risk, develop a solution, and facilitate action on solving sophisticated technical problems related to Integrity Management.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.