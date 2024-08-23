Deputy General Manager - Chengyuan JV

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role in JV:

1. Perform responsibilities as agreed by board and shareholders. Current setting up as:

To ensure the JV operations are in compliance with local laws, regulations and industry standards.

To run Safety/Operations strictly following JV released Operations Management System (OMS) & procedures e.g. identify safety and operation risks; To lead and supervise the Safety & Ops team in handling day to day safety and operation matters in the JV; To manage safety in Capex investment projects; to ensure all Safety/Operations audits occur professionally etc.

To contribute JV OMS evolution based on operations status/ legal requirements/ lesson learnt etc.

To act as one senior leader in JV and a role model from air bp to develop and maintain relationship with local HSE and Ops parties, such as partners , airport authorities, local CAAC branch etc.

To support JV other tasks when JV management delegates.

2. Board/shareholders have the right to modify above responsibilities when need.

3. To safeguard JV interests including reputation & finance at their most efforts.

Role expectations from air bp "key bridge between air bp/JV and shareholders":

To mutually support between JV and air bp focusing on Safety & Ops;

To assist and co-ordinate with shareholders' relevant activities, such as site inspection/auditing, TSA, review meeting, and to ensure the JV closing out of the inspection/auditing actions;

To represent BP at management team meetings in JV to promote agreed BP agendas and protect BP’s shareholder value in the JV;

To strengthen information exchange between air bp/JV.

To support team leader to finish other works as demanded.

You will deliver :

Represent air bp image in front of JV stakeholders (JV employees, local authorities, business partners);

Win trust and respect quickly at JV to embed air bp influencing for JV performance improvements;

Safety is the top priority followed by operations optimizations;

Information exchange between air bp and JV;

Support air bp China action plan without compromising JV interests.

Experience and qualifications

Engineering degree, prefer chemical, safety etc.

Hands on experience on operation sites, prefer chemical industry. Aviation fuel segment is a further plus;

High level of Integrity and Humble personality;

Skills to work across networks plus ability to land actions/deliver results

English

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.