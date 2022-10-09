Deputy General Manager, Commercial

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

Role Synopsis

Head up the oil products trading team, with a primary mandate to develop a sizable, sustainable and profitable trading business, which will enable BP GDOP JV to enhance the values in domestic oil products supply chain.

Key Accountabilities

Be an advocate and leadership role model of compliance& ethics, HSSE culture. Ensure safe and compliance of the business.

Accountable for the delivery of P&L targets relating to trading business.

Develop a compelling trading strategy that can enable the JV with mid-long term competitive positions in trading of oil products, esp. around establishing sourcing advantages from independent refineries, securing stable sales channels and optimizing logistics along the supply chain.

Lead trading team through designing organization structure, allocating responsibilities, recruiting suitable candidate, proposing and implementing performance-driven reward scheme and improving team capability continuously.

Proactively establish strategic partnership along the supply chain and leverage both shareholders’ resources to achieve cost competitiveness and supply flexibility as well as build distinctive supply brand in quality, supply assurance and service to enhance margin bring together.

Work closely with other departments, such as finance, risk control and other functions, to ensure risks well mitigated and working capital efficiently applied.

As JV leadership team member, contribute to the development, review and execution of JV strategies and policies

