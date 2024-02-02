This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business.The Deputy Lead Electrical Engineer role is to lead safe and efficient engineering design of the Electrical System Infrastructure, responsible for relevant interfaces internally and externally and able to mature the ESI concept via company documentation (design basis, functional specifications, engineering codes and standards, ITT). It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.The role requires excellent leadership skills to ensure your project team deliver ESI, safely, efficiently within budget and schedule constraints. You will help to develop and contribute to continual professional development of the electrical engineers within the project and wider bp teams. You will help to coordinate multidisciplinary issues to ensure a range of diverse project needs are met from schedule management through to construction support.You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.This is a Grade G role based in bp Japan.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provide project technical leadership and coordination of the ESI activities within the electrical department

Define the design criteria and technical requirements within electrical discipline

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical discipline and ensure quality and accuracy for study and engineering deliverables

Identify and manage risk within the discipline

Interface management with Transmission System Owner, WTG suppliers, Operations discipline, and ESI work packages contracts

Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Manages any specific delegated budget for electrical engineering activities and delivers to meet project cost and schedule requirements

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, execute and supervise assigned workscopes

Power system concept design

Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance

Electrical Transmission voltage selection / loss estimate / optimisation

Wind Turbine Generator technology (generator / excitation etc.)

Dynamic Reactive power compensation equipment, Switchgear, Transformers, Shunt Reactors & conversion equipment associated with HVAC offshore wind projects

Liaise closely with Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) to coordinate delivery of all company-supplied materials and equipment.

Develop preliminary responses to Site Engineering Queries (SEQs), Deviation Requests (DVRs) and Concession Requests (CRs) and coordinate the timely response and close-out from engineering and from BP technical authorities.

Support the PSCM Lead & Construction Manager, as requested, with technical back-up to Variation Order Requests

Liaise with the Construction Manager regarding mobilization and coordination of vendors.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

You will have an Engineering degree, or equivalent, Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred. Experience is what matters. The successful candidate will have the following experience:

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to electrical engineering.

Experience from the wind industry is preferrable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

10+ years experience with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems and the regulations around connection to the nation transmission system

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards of Japan including IEC and Japanese Industry Standards.

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions)

Knowledge and experience of HVAC transmission systems including utility connections in Japan

Knowledge and experience of project execution and the skills required for project schedules.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Fluent in both Japanese and English

You will work with :

The individual for this position will be expected to work across the field of electrical engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices.

The expertise is provided through

Contribute to the leadership the electrical team in their activities providing technical supervision and control

Challenge your teams recommendation of technical solutions to ensure the most suitable project implementation

appraisal of technology developments

Coordination of the electrical engineering team, from studies through to contracts management and construction / commissioning support (including supporting the low carbon agenda)

risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of emerging technologies and industry best practice

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.