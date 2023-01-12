Deputy Operations Manager

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

You will be responsible for working with the Operations Manager to achieve safe and compliant wind farm operations. Leading, planning and coordinating power plant operations of the wind farm, enhancing profits and minimizing expenses through management of plant O&M budget, inventory control, and efficient work scheduling.



This role is M-F onsite, 7a-330p schedule.

Responsibilities:

Review site plan of the day, direct major corrective activities, ensure inspection, testing and maintenance records are kept current and available, monitor WTG, BOP, and SCADA performance, investigate and correct all abnormal conditions. Assist PM to manage and oversee all wind farm assets.

Audit O&M provider safety, work procedures, and work permitting programs. Verify training and certification of all contractors.

Perform substation switching and other BOP facility management activities including parts and tool inventories, vehicle and contractor management, equipment calibrations, etc.

Issue required work permits and review task risk assessments for all work performed at the wind farm.

Comply with local, state and federal regulations to ensure safe operations (NERC, OSHA, NFPA, etc.) Ensure timely completion and documentation of regulatory tasks.

Maintain a technical and records library, which shall include maintenance and test procedures, completed inspection documentation, instruction books, technical manuals, and drawings for all plant equipment.

Coordinate activities and interact with scheduling, marketing and local utilities to achieve facilities economic objectives.

Provide back fill coverage for Operations Manager during any absence from site and perform other assigned duties as needed.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 plus years’ experience in wind farm operations, power generation, or related industry.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a leadership role demonstrating exceptional interpersonal, managerial, and leadership skills.

Strong computer skills using MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook; SAP and SCADA knowledge.

Ability to clearly communicate complex concepts to a diverse audience in multiple formats.

Ability to climb 80 to 100 meter steel towers periodically to perform inspections and audits of maintenance tasks and incidents in the nacelle and hub.

The maximum weight limit of the candidate and personal protective equipment is 330 lbs, due to limitations of associated emergency rescue and climbing safety equipment.

A valid driver’s license with a clear driving record and willingness to travel.

Education:

Associate's Degree in Engineering or Business or equivalent experience



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.