Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, balancedand affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new ways to define the future of energy.

Ready take your career to new heights?

About the role

The Deputy Stakeholder Relations Manager support the project’s head of stakeholder relations in crafting and delivering the project stakeholder engagement plan for the project, assessing priorities and developing key messaging for community stakeholders. This role anticipates non-technical risks of business activities, including political, regulatory, community and reputational, and develops best practice plans to mitigate. The incumbent will also develop local government and community engagement plans, in consultation with bp’s communication & advocacy (C&A) team.

Key accountabilities

Collecting feedback and knowledge, along with key data and metrics from stakeholders, to assess emerging issues, opportunities and risks.

Assist the Stakeholder Relations Manager in advising the Development team, as subject matter expert, on the stakeholder communication plan.

Through effective communication with all local stakeholders, build strong and effective relationships, particularly relating to planning, consenting and lifetime extension.

Undertake delegated monthly monitoring and annual reporting on community utilisation and funding commitments to improve the impact of the community benefit fund, in agreement with goals and objectives of bp.

What we are looking for:

A degree educated or above, or professional qualification, in a relevant subject area is required. Experience is what matters most. Track record of handling complicated, long-term partnerships with multiple partners, with different priorities.

It’s also important to have:

History of building positive working relationship with individuals of all seniorities and across different working areas.

Track record of managing funds with a positive impact on Corporate Social Responsibility.

Able to communicate technical information to the general public.

Able to respond positively to potential challenges from stakeholders, local and national politicians and the media.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.