Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as a



Derivative Operations Lead

In this role You will:

Complete daily, monthly on-exchange accountabilities whilst maintaining silent running of T&S exchange clearing activities, including accurate completion of all daily Exchange reconciliations across RPTE and GPTI businesses.

Ensure required Trade amendments by the front office teams are made in a timely manner

Validate accuracy of entries posted to SAP for exchange P&L and cash entries for GPTI and RPT, ensuring balances are in accordance with clearers daily statements.

Support posting of Exchange and broker fees to ensure correct allocation to trading chains and trading entities and books/portfolios

Support the resolution of MI/MA breaks and GBS cash team queries

Support new trading initiatives including Broker set–up; SAP testing, new products or instrument set up, cash management & clearing agreements with the Brokers & Exchanges

Drive continuous improvement agenda and modernization activities across on exchange reporting, supporting system enhancement projects where appropriate

Where necessary ensure escalation of reconciliation issues in a timely manner to Line Manager

Continue to drive on-exchange continuous improvement agenda & modernization of MI reporting to support the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Actively engage with any global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global ONX process standardization initiatives.

What You will need to be successful:

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 5 years of finance, risk, or other proven experience. Previous middle office or banking/fund administration operations skills with knowledge of, or experience working with Exchange / OTC derivative products would be desirable.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial

Possessing programming skills and would be desirable.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



