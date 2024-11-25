Design Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

Coordinate all design matters relating to company's image. Implement the company’s development plan to optimise design and value engineer. Work collaboratively with outside studios and architects. Communicate optimally with internal stakeholders across the enterprise.

What you will deliver

Utilising the outside resource, develop and refine site specific project plan with internal stakeholders.

Seek and manage the internal approval process to ensure schedule compliance.

Develop plans and schedules to accomplish required design activities.

Prioritise and adjust design production plans to meet organisation goals.

Direct consultants working on development projects designs.

Communicate design plans standards to FCMs, franchisees, vendors and contractors.

Work closely with construction on demands standards, scope of work and drawing library.

Collaborate with procurement group in figuring out vendors and orders.

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Retail Design or related field required with a master’s degree preferred.

12 plus years design experience with previous supervisory experience required.

Developed knowledge of construction required.

Ready to support US shift 5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Continuity Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.