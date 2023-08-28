Design & Change Management Graduate - Chicago, IL

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital team. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations. For two years, you’ll work on a variety of different projects within our digital design team – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and ground breaking design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.

Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design sub-disciplines you rotate across: product or service design, design engineering, digital content design, UX research or design operations.

Our product and service design experts craft the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.

If you enjoy writing, storytelling or visual design, working within digital content design would be an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).

Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. Coordinates and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends and conducting usability testing.

If design engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to help define the technology, tools, architecture and engineering for design in bp. This is a broad and exciting domain, that combines design W with developer skills to implement full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.

Within design operations you will coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and completes all design operations and design business engagements with key partners, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.

About you

​Enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.

Should have a degree in human computer interaction, design, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study and a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

No sponsorship available for this position.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



