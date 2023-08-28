Design & Change Management Intern

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Innovation & Engineering



Business Support Group



Are you in?

At bp, we provide energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. The world is changing and the energy industry with it – we are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2030 and designing for a more sustainable future. Managing this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists and designers are at the heart of meeting this challenge. Think of this as a chance to shape yourself, while helping to reimagine energy for bp and for the planet.

About the role

As part of our Innovation & Engineering internship program, you’ll enjoy some of the best training and development the industry has to offer. You’ll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design team – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and innovative design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.

We work to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations, and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.

Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design sub-disciplines you rotate across: product or service design, design engineering, digital content design, UX research or design operations.

Our product and service design experts shape the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform, or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.

If you enjoy writing, storytelling, or visual design, working within digital content design would be an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing, and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).

Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. The UX research team oversees and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends, and conducting usability testing.

If design engineering is your future, you will help define the technology, tools, architecture, and engineering for design in bp. This is a broad and interesting domain, that combines design creativity with developer skills to implement full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.

Lastly, within design operations you’ll have an opportunity to coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and implements all design operations and design business engagements with key partners, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.

About you

You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping.

You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.

You are pursuing a degree in human computer interaction, design, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study and have a minimum GPA of 3.0.

We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.