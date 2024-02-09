Design & Development Manager

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Manager of Design and Development reports to the Senior Manager of Design, Development, and Construction, and will lead the day-to-day design and development activities of new store construction, remodeling, and other capital projects from preliminary planning, development and scheduling through final entitlements and permitted construction documents, ensuring on-time completion and within project budget guidelines and quality of execution. This role also manages and maintains prototype designs, equipment specifications, and fuel system designs for new stores, remodels, and facility upgrades and is responsible for applying experience and judgment to develop facility design concepts that provide long term benefits and improve return on investment. Responsible for allocating internal and external resources and supervises the workflow of design and development teams from initial project scope, creation of contract documents, project scheduling, and continual collaboration with cross-functional teams from inception through turnover. The role is accountable for providing design and development support to all the branded image programs created by the various businesses, i.e., Thorntons, ampm/ARCO, BPDirect, and branded marketers.



Provide overall project management, including the development, implementation and maintenance of the critical path design and development strategies for all aspects of the site development process, satisfying federal, state, and local municipal requirements while retaining brand standards for site development, profitability, and timeliness of project completion.

Closely collaborate with Real Estate Manager(s) to manage project prioritization and the accurate completion of tasks for all real estate pipeline projects.

Works in conjunction with department associates, consultants, and teams in developing and analyzing project and technical designs; ensures accuracy and accurate completion; ensures designs comply with accepted standards and meet and/or exceed bp safety standards.

Develop and maintain brand prototype standards to include civil engineering (such as site layout, landscaping, storm water, water quality); structural; mechanical/electrical/plumbing; petroleum system design; interior and exterior elevations; and a matrix of responsibilities. These design standards shall be maintained through a value-engineering and safety filter.

Provide details of all design, permitting, utility, signage, landscaping, and potential construction issues, and provide ongoing assistance to the Construction team in the areas of issue/conflict resolution and cost control. Prepare accurate bid construction documents.

Develop and manage third-party consultants, using metrics and tracking systems as tools for accountability.

Support cost analysis and estimating activities.

Promote team member growth, development, and training.

Serve on and/or lead various design and development committees as assigned.

Perform other duties as assigned.

​Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Engineering, or comparable field

10+ years of professional experience in commercial design and development, with an emphasis on retail

Strong project management and analytical skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with all levels of the organization

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, and general project management software tools.​

Licensed Architect or Engineer

Convenience Store or petroleum experience

Commercial construction experience

Familiarity with AutoCAD, Bluebeam, and Revit software

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.