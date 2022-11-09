Design, Development, & Construction Senior Manager

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Senior Manager of Design, Development, and Construction of Assets Management reports to VP of Assets Management manages and coordinates new store construction, remodeling, and other capital projects from preliminary planning and scheduling through final construction, ensuring on-time completion and within project budget guidelines and quality of execution. This role also manages and maintains proto-type designs, equipment specifications, and fuel system designs for new stores, remodels, and facility upgrades and is responsible for applying experience and judgment to develop facility design concepts that provide long term benefits and improve return on investment. Responsible for allocating internal and external resources and supervises the workflow of design teams from initial project scope, creation of contract documents, project scheduling, and continual collaboration with cross-functional teams from inception through turnover. The role is accountable for managing all the branded image programs created by the various businesses, i.e., Thorntons, ampm/ARCO, BPDirect, and branded marketers.

General Responsibilities

People leader supervising multiple teams: Construction, Development, Design and Branded Image teams

Drive standardization, simplification, and continuous improvement

Manage capex and revex plan for Construction, Development, Design and Branded Image teams

Manage TCC overhead budget

Construction

Create strategies for managing Capex programs

Accountable for evaluating and approving scope, budgets, and schedules for Capex programs and projects.

Financial accountability for Capex budgets, and management of departmental expenses

Ensure projects adhere to all BP/Thorntons technical standards and follow all HSSE safety standards

Enlist outstanding contractors who can deliver value, meet timelines, and keep our sites safe

Actively performance manage people, process, and outcomes; keeping watch on KPIs and plan delivery

Liaise with Procurement/Material Assets sourcing new contractors/vendors, using company’s buying power, and maintaining a vigilance on cost

Development

Leading the development team for new and remodeled stores to ensure all projects adhere to BP/Thorntons development quality and cost standards.

Closely collaborate with other Asset team managers to prioritize and ensure accurate completion for all real estate pipeline projects

Develop and maintain professional relationships with outside engineering firms, governmental agencies, elected officials, developers, brokers, landlords, attorneys, etc.

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to VP of Assets

Lead the development and maintenance of civil engineering standards including, but not limited to, site layout, landscaping, storm water, water quality, and petroleum system design. These design standards shall be maintained through a value engineering filter.

Design

Ensure the development of architectural structural, mechanical, and electrical project drawings for new C-Store projects across all ROO brands

Manage the design philosophies as needed to achieve desired results ensuring project quality is closely supervised and standards/designs adhered to

Assure periodic design reviews are conducted to analyze modifications to designs to improve store functionality and performance

Branded Image

Team is accountable for managing all the branded image programs created by the various businesses, i.e., Thorntons, ampm/ARCO, BPDirect, and branded marketers.

Ensure regular site inspections are performed for safety audits on image projects run directly by the team.

Advises business partners in assessing key risks and mitigation strategies for emerging image programs initiated by Offer Development and Marketing.

Leadership

Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met

Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, successful team

Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics and Compliance plans

Job Requirements

Education

Bachelor's degree or higher in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or Architecture

PMP Certification or equivalent

Experience

Minimum 8-10 years of experience in retail development

Engineering background

Experience with retail construction and development

Convenience industry experience preferred

Experience with Store Level Operations preferred

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrate commitment to valuing diversity and contributing to an inclusive working environment

Embrace guest centricity

Ability to effectively manage multiple priorities in a fast paced, team environment

Ability to communicate effectively with a clear and consistent voice

Exhibit strong integrity and loyalty to the company’s vision & strategy

Strong working knowledge of Architectural Practices. Principles, Procedures and Concepts

Knowledge of International Building Codes, Local, State and Federal Laws and Regulations

Good knowledge of construction means, methods, and best practices

Ability to travel up to 50%

