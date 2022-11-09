Design, Development, & Construction Senior Manager

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Senior Manager of Design, Development, and Construction of Assets Management reports to VP of Assets Management manages and coordinates new store construction, remodeling, and other capital projects from preliminary planning and scheduling through final construction, ensuring on-time completion and within project budget guidelines and quality of execution. This role also manages and maintains proto-type designs, equipment specifications, and fuel system designs for new stores, remodels, and facility upgrades and is responsible for applying experience and judgment to develop facility design concepts that provide long term benefits and improve return on investment. Responsible for allocating internal and external resources and supervises the workflow of design teams from initial project scope, creation of contract documents, project scheduling, and continual collaboration with cross-functional teams from inception through turnover. The role is accountable for managing all the branded image programs created by the various businesses, i.e., Thorntons, ampm/ARCO, BPDirect, and branded marketers.