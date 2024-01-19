Design Director - bp Pulse

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Our PurposeDesign the future, change the world. This statement embodies how we approach design at bp, empowering our company’s net zero ambitions by decarbonizing design and designing for decarbonization to make a positive difference for people and the planet.Getting to a net zero future will require us to redesign everything… reinvent products, rethink innovation, reshape enterprises, and re-imagine how people interact with energy. Our bp design and change management discipline is passionate about designing for a more digital and sustainable future, and putting humans at the heart of design.We can’t do this alone, so we partner with the digital product and technology teams in the discovery and delivery of products, applying sustainable design thinking, research and human experience design best practices and skills to enable more consistent, simplified and engaging experiences for our customers across the global scale of bp’s digital ecosystems, apps and interfaces.



The role

We are looking for a strong experience design principal to join our fast-growing team to support the integration and advancement of design within bp Pulse products and experiences.

This individual will work closely with and under the guidance of the VP, Global Head of Design for bp as well as Pulse leadership to partner with product and technology teams to bring the right skills and capabilities to discovery and delivery squads. They will also provide guidance and oversight to designers in this space. We need someone who leads with influence to ensure that the designers and their squads have clarity on key objectives and are empowered to deliver impactful customer and business outcomes.

We want an inspirational leader, who cares deeply about developing and cultivating the careers of experience designers, while defining UX processes, ways of working and standards for design at bp. This includes someone who is a multi-disciplined design leader with excellent stakeholder engagement skills, to work collaboratively to integrate design across digital and cross-functional teams.

bp Pulse

EV charging is an ever-changing business, from engineering (r)evolution to standardisation and differentiation. We are on a mission to decarbonise mobility.

This individual will shape the EV charging experience of the future, drive customer satisfaction, lead a team of in-house design practitioners and external partners through a vision with consistent design execution across different digital and physical products. Understanding and driving priorities through business insights and customer impact is a must. The key goals are to:

Embed and advocate customer-centricity and user experience (UX) in bp pulse organisation.

Lead the design team to support the delivery of the bp pulse global portfolio across targeted geographies.

Leverage and follow bp human experience design (bphxd) best practices and standards, along with the bpCore design system.

Set up the right ways of working and take advantage of bp design methodologies (User research, E2E omnichannel customer journey mapping, storytelling, wireframing...) and resources to optimize the delivery of the designs.

Support business entities (Customer, Product Management, Strategy) to visualise (prototype) customer value proposition and customer experience.

Ensure customer experience (CX) is consistent and brand aligned across both Digital products and Charging stations hardware.

Explore ways to drive Customer Acquisition Cost and Lifetime Value with convenience and retail integration in the EV charging journeys.

Provide business with design solutions and budget estimates to deliver the product portfolio.

Partner with product and other teams to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads

Sit on extended Leadership team for the Product Group as a representative of bphxd Design & Change Management (D&CM) team, participating in strategy & planning activities

Build design and change resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Be a contributing member of the D&CM leadership team and work with design leads to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities. Guide and empower the practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery

Host regular design crits and peer reviews, enabling our leadership to drive quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&CM practitioners, product partners and other teams to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps

Ensure all practitioners within product squads have clear objectives and key results which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against them at an agreed frequency

Contribute to regular Product Reviews

Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews

Contribute to the development of the Design team, with thought leadership, coaching and development of teams

Although you may come from a particular design specialism, you will have a good understanding of design best methodologies across all design teams (UX Research, Service Design, Product/Experience (UX/UI) Design, Content Design, Design Engineering and DesignOps).

Strong management and relationship building skills are vital for success in this role to:

Align interfaces, roles and responsibilities with their peers in the Hardware and Customer Teams and the Product Line Heads

Enable the design team to become more strategic in 3rd party usage and make sure the increasing amount of external designers coming in for projects are being guided by the internal resources and best methodologies to deliver a consistent bp design/brand experience

Use highly-developed stakeholder management skills to focus top leadership communication on key messages.

Represent the design team as a leader and get the core messages across while building a solid view of design leadership in pulse and wider bp

Be a trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams to understand and unlock value from human-centred design

Create an inspiring design culture within the team, championing sustainability usability, diversity and collaboration

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential

Take an integrated view across products, championing seamless user experiences and connecting the dots between colleagues, products & business areas

Lead and bring together bp designers and 3rd parties to enable collaboration and insights sharing across teams

Work within dual track Agile, across discovery and delivery

Be confident with complex stakeholder management

BS/MS degree; preference for human computer interaction, product design, UX design, computer science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a design manager and/or design leader with an in-house design team or at a design agency.

Experience leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to discipline teams.

Knowledge of agile or lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Good understanding of UX research, service and product design

Confident speaking and educating about design and business leadership

Understanding of digital and design maturity methodologies and best procedures

Experience with business value measurement and performance quantification

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



