Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Design Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will lead a team of specialists passionate about the providing expertise in engineering site design and optimisation throughout the project lifecycle. This team’s activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. The Design Engineering Manager is accountable for providing engineering design capability and optimising the design of onshore renewables projects.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Key Accountabilities:

What you will deliver

Lead a team focused on wind, solar and energy storage engineering design, either on a standalone basis or in support of Hydrogen production.

Provide standard process and leading industry expertise related to design and methodology.

Manage the development of the site assessments for geotechnical-physical surveys, providing technical feedback to the in-country project teams

Ensure that the design and development optimsing project LCoE, while ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Lead the development generator layout design options and assessment of turbine / module options.

Establish the quality requirements and ensure quality is met in assessment and design.

Own the overall integrated project design, pulling in expertise across teams to ensure innovative and driven design.

Collaborate with other low carbon energy technical teams, in particular, offshore wind, to develop and align on methodologies, standards and Standard processes where appropriate. Collaborate across procurement and other subject areas where needed.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering degree required. Prefer masters degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.

Technical expertise in subject area, with a minimum of 8 years direct experience in leading the design engineering within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to design engineering and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project partners.

You will work with

Team of specialists in the field, with a mix of levels requiring leadership and development

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in subject area

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Partners internal and external to the projects as it relates to resource modelling

Multi-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, standard process sharing, alliances, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, standard methodology sharing, alliances, etc.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the demeanour of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.