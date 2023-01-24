Job summary

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in visibility.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Compassionate, curious and creative

Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fueled by compassion. Insight helps them make their decisions because compassion equals trust.

The Role

The Design Integration lead is a key role in our new product-led operating model. Work with Product and Tech leads to bring the right skills and capabilities to our digital squads, the Design Integration lead sits at Pod level and leads with influence to ensure that the squads have clarity on their objectives and are empowered to deliver customer and business outcomes. Although you may come from a particular design specialism, you will have a good understanding of design best practices across all design sub-disciplines including Service and Business Design, Product Design, Content Design and UX Research.

Your Skills

Relationship building and soft influencing skills are vital for success in this role

Trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams to understand and unlock value from human-centred design

Drive an inspiring design culture within the team, championing sustainability usability, diversity and collaboration

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential

Taking an integrated view across products, championing flawless user experiences and connecting the dots between colleagues, products & business areas

Ability to lead and bring together bp designers and 3rd parties to enable collaboration and insights sharing across teams

Ability to work within dual track agile, across discovery and delivery

Confident with complex stakeholder management

Ability to participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews

Accountabilities

Partner with product and other technical disciplines to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads

Sit on extended LT for Product as a representative of Design & Change (D&C) Discipline, participating in strategy & planning activities

Build design & change resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Work with D&C Sub-Discipline leads to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities

Host regular design crits and peer reviews, ensuring quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Ensure all D&C practitioners within product squads have clear OKRs which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against OKRs at an agreed frequency

Take part in regular Product Reviews for products within Product Group

