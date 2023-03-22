Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to transform the present and invent the future.



bphxd (human experience design) are designing the future of digital and sustainable products putting humans at the heart of everything we do. Our collective mission to is transform bp to a more efficient business in pursuit of our net zero ambition. This may involve developing new businesses, products, and services, or enhancing existing offers, while having space to develop your skills in all kinds of new and exciting ways.

The Design Integration Principal is a key role in our new product-led operating model. Partnering with Product and Tech leadership to bring the right skills and capabilities to our discovery and delivery squads, and provide guidance and oversight to Design Integration Leads in their space, the Design Integration Principal works across a Product Group and leads with influence to ensure that the squads have clarity on their objectives and are empowered to deliver customer and business outcomes.



Responsibilities

Partner with product and other disciplines to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads

Sit on extended Leadership team for a Product Group as a representative of Design & Change (D&C) Discipline, participating in strategy & planning activities

Build design and change resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Work with D&C Sub-Discipline leads to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities

Guide and empower the D&C practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery

Host regular design crits and peer reviews, enabling our discipline leadership to drive quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&C practitioners, product partners and other disciplines to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps

Ensure all D&C practitioners within product squads have clear OKRs which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against OKRs at an agreed frequency

Contribute to regular Product Reviews for products within Product Group

Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews

Contributing to the development of the Design Integration & Change sub-discipline, with thought leadership, coaching and development of teams

Skills & characteristics