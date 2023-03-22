Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Design Integration Principal

Design Integration Principal

Design Integration Principal

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146303BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to transform the present and invent the future.

bphxd (human experience design) are designing the future of digital and sustainable products putting humans at the heart of everything we do. Our collective mission to is transform bp to a more efficient business in pursuit of our net zero ambition. This may involve developing new businesses, products, and services, or enhancing existing offers, while having space to develop your skills in all kinds of new and exciting ways.

The Design Integration Principal is a key role in our new product-led operating model. Partnering with Product and Tech leadership to bring the right skills and capabilities to our discovery and delivery squads, and provide guidance and oversight to Design Integration Leads in their space, the Design Integration Principal works across a Product Group and leads with influence to ensure that the squads have clarity on their objectives and are empowered to deliver customer and business outcomes.

Responsibilities

  • Partner with product and other disciplines to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads
  • Sit on extended Leadership team for a Product Group as a representative of Design & Change (D&C) Discipline, participating in strategy & planning activities
  • Build design and change resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning
  • Work with D&C Sub-Discipline leads to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities
  • Guide and empower the D&C practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery
  • Host regular design crits and peer reviews, enabling our discipline leadership to drive quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion
  • Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&C practitioners, product partners and other disciplines to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps
  • Ensure all D&C practitioners within product squads have clear OKRs which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against OKRs at an agreed frequency
  • Contribute to regular Product Reviews for products within Product Group
  • Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews
  • Contributing to the development of the Design Integration & Change sub-discipline, with thought leadership, coaching and development of teams
Skills & characteristics
  • Relationship building and soft influencing skills are vital for success in this role
  • Trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams to understand and unlock value from human-centred design
  • Create an inspiring design culture within the team, championing sustainability usability, diversity and collaboration
  • Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential
  • Taking an integrated view across products, championing seamless user experiences and connecting the dots between colleagues, products & business areas
  • Ability to lead and bring together bp designers and 3rd parties to enable collaboration and insights sharing across teams
  • Ability to work within dual track Agile, across discovery and delivery
  • Confident with complex stakeholder management
  • Although you may come from a particular design specialism, you will have a good understanding of design best practices across all design sub-disciplines (UX Research, Service Design, Product (UX/UI) Design, Content, Design Engineering...)

Apply Search all jobs at bp