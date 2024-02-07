Design Integration Principal

Job summary

Design the future, change the worldWe empower our company’s net zero ambitions by decarbonizing design and designing for decarbonization, to make a positive difference for people and the planet.To get to a net zero future, we need to redesign everything: products, innovation, enterprises, and energy systems. Our Design and Change Management (D&CM) subject area in bp is passionate about designing for a more digital and sustainable future, and putting humans at the heart of design.We can’t do this alone, so we partner with the product and technology teams to discover and deliver outstanding products that apply sustainable design thinking, research and bp human experience design (bphxd) methodologies and skills. The goal is to create more consistent, simplified and engaging experiences for our customers across bp’s global digital landscape.



Job Description:

The role

We are looking for an experienced design principal with a passion for creating people-centric digital products, to join our growing team and help us integrate design across a product group.

You will

Work closely with product and technology leaders, bringing the right skills and capabilities to our digital discovery and delivery squads.

Mentor design practitioners and integrators, teaching them best practices and ensuring quality standards.

Be a leader who can influence and inspire others, giving clear objectives and empowering designers and squads to deliver customer and business outcomes.

Care about developing and cultivating the careers of designers, embedding processes, ways of working and standards for design integrators in bp.

Be a multi-disciplined design leader who can collaborate with stakeholders and integrate design across digital and cross-functional teams.

Responsibilities

Partner with product and other teams to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads

Sit on extended Leadership team for the Product Group as a representative of bphxd D&CM team, participating in strategy & planning activities

Build design and change resource plans (in partnership with DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Be a contributing member of the D&CM leadership team and work with design leads to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities. Guide and empower the practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery

Host regular design crits and peer reviews, enabling our leadership to drive quality of outputs and compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&CM practitioners, product partners and other teams to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps

Ensure all practitioners within product squads have clear objectives and key results which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against them at an agreed frequency

Contribute to regular Product Reviews

Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews

Contribute to the development of the Design team, with thought leadership, coaching and development of teams





Skills and characteristics

Although you may come from a particular design specialism, you will have a good understanding of design methodologies across all areas (UX research, service design, product design (UX/UI), content design, design engineering and design ops).

Strong management and relationship building skills are vital for success in this role to:

Enable the design team to become more strategic, ensuring all designers are being guided by the internal resources and best methodologies to deliver a consistent experience

Use highly-developed partner management skills to focus top leadership communication on key messages.

Represent the design team as a leader and get the core messages across while building a solid view of design leadership across product group

Be a trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams to understand and unlock value from human-centred design

Create an inspiring design culture within the team, championing sustainability usability, diversity and collaboration

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential

Take an integrated view across products, championing seamless user experiences and connecting the dots between colleagues, products & business areas

Lead and bring together bp designers and 3rd parties to enable collaboration and insights sharing across teams

Work within dual track Agile, across discovery and delivery

Be confident with complex partner management

Requirements

Strong partner management skills to challenge, collaborate and partner with product and leadership teams

Proven experience transforming and providing strategic expertise, to drive delivery alongside product and technology leaders.

Experience working in enterprise systems with complex data.

Experience leading diverse teams as a design manager/lead in-house or at an agency.

Be confident speaking and educating leadership teams about the value and practice of design.

Experience leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to discipline teams.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

