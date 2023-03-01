Design Integration SME

Job summary

Role Synopsis:

As part of the Design Integration team, the Design Integration Specialist’s primary accountability is to build strong partnerships with the Learning Design Hub translating project requirements into learning solutions. These solutions include the implementation of content into the Learning Management System (Cornerstone) as well as projects which that support leaning within bp. This role reports directly to the Design Integration Lead



Key Responsibilities



• Adding new content to all bp learning systems and embedding into the global operating model/processes, making sure all key teams are up to speed and ready to operationalize the new content

• Analysis of existing content to ensure health and maturity of the existing learning catalogue

• Make sure that data integrity is maintained across all platforms and knowledge/information management are consistently applied in support of the teams reporting requirement.



Engaging and building relationships with both internal and external key teams to deliver joined up solutions

• Truly understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to deliver scalable solution that drive the required outcomes

• Advise on best practices for deployment of learning within bp and ensure that the quality of the ‘learner journey’ is protected through scalable and effective learning solutions

• Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with wider Learning Services teams to deliver a ‘One team’ approach to learning and ongoing quality of services



Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.

• Lead and support continuous improvement projects using Agile frameworks

• Deliver assigned projects within set timeframes to the required quality and in line with agreed outcomes, communicating and mitigating risks throughout.

Experience and Qualification

8-12 years of experience in the learning life cycle

• Proficient in Learning Management Systems

• Experienced project manager

• Experience with Sales

