Design Integration SME

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Learning Onboarding

• Adding new content to all bp learning systems and embedding into the global operating model/processes, making sure all key teams are up to speed and ready to operationalise the new content

• Analysis of existing content to ensure health and maturity of the existing learning catalogue

• Make sure that data integrity is maintained across all platforms and knowledge/information management are consistently applied in support of the teams reporting requirements

Consultancy

• Engaging and building relationships with both internal and external key teams to deliver joined up solutions

• Truly understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to deliver scalable solution that drive the required outcomes

• Advise on best practices for deployment of learning within bp and ensure that the quality of the ‘learner journey’ is protected through scalable and effective learning solutions

• Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with wider Learning Services teams to deliver a ‘One team’ approach to learning and ongoing quality of service Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.

• Lead and support continuous improvement projects using Agile frameworks

• Deliver assigned projects within set timeframes to the required quality and in line with agreed outcomes, communicating and mitigating risks throughout

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Undergraduate (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

• 8-12 years of experience in the learning life cycle

• Proficient in Learning Management Systems

• Experienced project manager

• Experience with Salesforce



