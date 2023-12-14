Design Integration SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Finance



HR Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

Learning Onboarding

Adding new content to all bp learning systems and embedding into the global operating model/processes, making sure all key teams are up to speed and ready to operationalise the new content

Analysis of existing content to ensure health and maturity of the existing learning catalogue

Make sure that data integrity is maintained across all platforms and knowledge/information management are consistently applied in support of the teams reporting requirements

Consultancy

Engaging and building relationships with both internal and external key teams to deliver joined up solutions

Truly understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to deliver scalable solution that drive the required outcomes

Advise on best practices for deployment of learning within bp and ensure that the quality of the ‘learner journey’ is protected through scalable and effective learning solutions

Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with wider Learning Services teams to deliver a ‘One team’ approach to learning and ongoing quality of service

Strategic Projects

Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.

Lead and support continuous improvement projects using Agile frameworks

Deliver assigned projects within set timeframes to the required quality and in line with agreed outcomes, communicating and mitigating risks throughout

Essential Education & Experience

(bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

Experience in the learning life cycle

Total of 5-8 yrs. of experience

Shift : UK and US shifts

Mindsets

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences Digital first - Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies

Technical Capability

Significant Learning process or Learning system implementation and maintenance experience including analytical thinking and high attention to detail.

Digital fluency in order to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions

Business Capability

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and BP wide strategy

Evaluating and driving ‘value-add’ solutions focus - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business engagement and positively disrupt, where necessary. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication

EQ Capability

Strong resilience and agility - ability to work collaboratively across a wider Talent team and adapt to change in prioritises

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to deal with stakeholders at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior stakeholders and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Is self-aware and skilled at managing impact on others

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Desirable criteria

Proficient in Learning Management Systems

Experienced project manager

Experience with Salesforce



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



