Finance



HR Group



We’re equipping our new GBS center with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions reporting into the Regional Service Owner (RSO), who supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO) aim to provide a positive colleague experience.

Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is managed through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).

As part of the Design Integration team, the Design Integration SME’s primary accountability is to build strong partnerships with the Learning Design Hub translating project requirements into learning solutions. These solutions include the implementation of content into the Learning Management System (Cornerstone) as well as projects which that support leaning within bp. This role reports directly to the Design Integration Lead.

Adding new content to all bp learning systems and embedding into the global operating model/processes, making sure all important teams are up to speed and ready to operationalize the new content.

Analysis of existing content to ensure health and maturity of the existing learning catalogue.

Make sure that data integrity is maintained across all platforms and knowledge/information management are consistently applied in support of the teams’ reporting requirements.

Engaging and building links with both internal and external important teams to deliver joined up solutions.

Truly understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to deliver scalable solution that drive the required outcomes.

Advise on standard methodologies for deployment of learning within bp and ensure that the quality of the ‘learner journey’ is protected through scalable and effective learning solutions.

Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with wider Learning Services teams to deliver a ‘One team’ approach to learning and ongoing quality of service.

Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organization) via various project work streams and networking channels.

Lead and support continuous improvement projects using Agile frameworks.

Deliver assigned projects within set timeframes to the required quality and in line with agreed outcomes, presenting and mitigating risks throughout

Undergraduate (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience

Experience in the learning life cycle.

Significant Learning process or Learning system implementation and maintenance experience including analytical thinking and high attention to detail.

Digital proficiency in order to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions.

Proficient in Learning Management Systems

Guide project coordinator

Experience with Salesforce



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



