Job summary

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions reporting into the Regional Service Owner (RSO), who supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO) aim to provide a positive colleague experience.Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is managed through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).As part of the Design Integration team, the Design Integration Senior Analyst’s primary accountability is to implement learning using CSoD, technical trouble shooting, data analysis and working with Design Implementation Specialist on various projects. As a result, the role plays a key part in ensuring bp’s workforce is compliant and fit to work on our assets and within our businesses. This role reports directly to the Design Integration Lead.3. Key Accountabilities and Challenges• Ensure the 'smooth' & well managed transition of new learning offers, sharing SME advice and best practice regarding system functionality, configurations and the Operating Model. • Deliver a consistently high standard to all your internal &/or external customer groups.• Accurate configuration of new offers and change management against existing offers across internal systems, including bp’s Learning Management System (Cornerstone) and workflow tool (Salesforce). • Sound change management and stakeholder engagement ensuring that bp’s core data and delivery standards are applied; raising risks and issues as required.• Build collegiate and balanced relationships with content owners whose expectations are aligned with learning’s service levels and data & delivery standards.• Ensure that the highest standards of data & information management are consistently maintained in support of your work. • Process all training assignments requested via Salesforce workflow tool into My Talent & Learning using appropriate training matrices and adhering to the operating model and delivery standards. • Provision the e-learning publication service, ensuring thorough testing and validation checks are in place.• Point of contact for complex learner queries through cases, thoroughly investigate often time sensitive queries, whilst managing the learner’s expectations.• Work with procurement to onboard training vendors • Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Essential Education & Experience

• • Undergraduate (bachelor) degree level qualification, or 4-6 years' experience in equivalent

• • Experience of the learning life-cycle

