Design Integration Senior Analyst

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

Scheduling trainers and faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

Timely ordering of training materials, arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools .

Administer sessions, completing all session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholder, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation.

Participate in relevant focused project work, contributing to the onward development of the team’s processes, programs, tools, and systems.

Champion and support Learning Services and P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, staying current with P&C communications.