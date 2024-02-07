Design Integration Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.



Job Description:

Overview:

We’re equipping our new GBS centre with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Learning Services (LS) is part of People & Culture (P&C), sitting within Service & Solutions reporting into the Regional Service Owner (RSO), who supported by the Global Experience Owner (GEO) and Global Solutions Owner (GSO) aim to provide a positive colleague experience.

Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is led through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).

As part of the Design Integration team, the Design Integration Senior Analyst’s primary accountability is to implement learning using CSoD, technical trouble shooting, data analysis and working with Design Implementation Specialist on various projects. As a result, the role plays a key part in ensuring bp’s workforce is compliant and fit to work on our assets and within our businesses. This role reports directly to the Design Integration Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

• Ensure the 'smooth' & well handled transition of new learning offers, sharing SME advice and best practice regarding system functionality, configurations and the Operating Model.

• Deliver a consistently high standard to all your internal &/or external customer groups.

• Accurate configuration of new offers and change management against existing offers across internal systems, including bp’s Learning Management System (Cornerstone) and workflow tool (Salesforce).

• Sound organisational change and customer engagement ensuring that bp’s core data and delivery standards are applied; raising risks and issues as required.

• Build collegiate and balanced relationships with content owners whose expectations are aligned with learning’s service levels and data & delivery standards.

• Ensure that the highest standards of data & information management are consistently maintained in support of your work.

• Process all training assignments requested via Salesforce workflow tool into My Talent & Learning using appropriate training matrices and adhering to the operating model and delivery standards.

• Provision the e-learning publication service, ensuring thorough testing and validation checks are in place.

• Point of contact for complex learner queries through cases, thoroughly investigate often time sensitive queries, whilst running the learner’s expectations.

• Work with procurement to onboard training vendors.

• Support and drive P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, being in tune with P&C communications and by partnering and collaborating with our GSO (Global Solutions Organisation) via various project work streams and networking channels.



Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Essential Education & Experience

• Undergraduate (bachelor) degree level qualification, or 3 years' experience in equivalent.

• Experience of the learning life-cycle .

Attitude

• Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency .

• Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

• Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

• Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

• Digital first - Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems; Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions.

Key Competencies

• Significant Learning process or Learning system implementation and maintenance experience including analytical thinking and high attention to detail.

• Digital fluency to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions.

Business Capability

• Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and BP wide strategy.

• Evaluating and driving ‘value-add’ solutions focus - deeply integrated to improve business engagement and positively redefine, where vital. Consistent record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level.

• Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

EQ Capability

• Strong resilience and agility - ability to work closely across a wider Talent team and adapt to change in prioritises.

• Effective communication skills, flexible style able to deal with stakeholders at all levels.

• Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior stakeholders and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

• Is self-aware and skilled at handling impact on others.

• Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel.

Desirable Criteria

• Experience and understanding of procurement ways of working.

• Proficient in using Salesforce systems .

• Proficient in using Learning Management Systems .

• Proficient in using MS Office applications.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Leading transformation, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.